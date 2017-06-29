3 charged with robbery, assault in Maple Grove

Maple Grove Police have charged three individuals with the aggravated robbery and assault of another individual on June 13.

Anthony Horst, 20, of Zimmerman; Nicole Spoden, 19, of Elk River; and Hailee Upegui, 21, of Elk River have each been charged with first degree aggravated robbery and second degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Both charges are felonies.

On June 13, police officers were dispatched to the roadside in Maple Grove on a report of a fight in progress involving a crowbar. Those involved were identified as Horst, Upegui and Spoden and the victim. Horst was in possession of the crowbar when police arrived and the victim was injured, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County Fourth Judicial Court, witnesses to the incident said it seemed to them that Spoden, Upegui and Horst were assaulting the victim. Officers ended up learning that the victim had just been released from prison in Texas and was dealing with a probation violation in Wright County at the jail.

The victim met Spoden and her stepmother, complete strangers to the victim, and offered the victim a place to stay given the heat.

The complaint said the victim stayed with Spoden and her stepmother for a few days. On June 13, the victim was out running errands when Spoden picked him up her car. Horst and Upegui were already in the car, with Spoden driving. The victim cashed a check worth $1,000. After that, the vehicle began to overheat. The complaint said the victim when to the front of the vehicle to look under the hood and feel the radiator cap.

“Spoden went to the trunk to apparently get a jug of water,” the complaint said. “Horst came around and began hitting the victim with the crowbar. Spoden began punching the victim in his face. Spoden also bit the victim’s finger.”

As they were fighting, the complaint stated Horst and Spoden were able to get a few hundred dollars from the victim’s pockets. The victim yelled for people to call 911.

The complaint continued, when the vehicle started to drive off without the victim, the victim jumped in the vehicle and put the car in neutral because of his important paperwork was still in the vehicle. Police arrived shortly after.

According to the complaint, an officer found Horst with the crowbar and $300 cash in Upegui’s clothing, which was the same amount of money taken from the victim.

Horst, Upegui and Spoden tried to blame the victim for the incident when talking with police, stating the victim started the assault.

Spoden’s stepmother was interviewed by police and confirmed the victim stayed with them and the victim paid her $200 for the time the victim stayed with her. The complaint continued that Spoden had told her stepmother that she was “going to get a room with the victim, they were going to get him drunk, and then they were going to steal $100 from victim.”

The stepmother also believed the victim was just defending himself when he was robbed, the complaint said.

The victim and Spoden were taken the hospital. Spoden suffered serious injuries during the incident, which could have been caused by the victim or Horst during the incident, the complaint said. The victim had a large bruise on his left cheek bone, his left eye was injured and he had multiple bruises throughout his body and his right-ring finger was seriously injured.

Horst made his first court appearance on June 16. His omnibus hearing is set for July 18. He is still in Hennepin County Jail with bail set at $50,000.

Spoden’s first court appearance has been stayed as she is still in the hospital. Her omnibus hearing is scheduled for July 18.

If convicted, Horst, Spoden and Upegui could each face up to 20 years and/or at $35,000 fine for the charge of robbery and up to seven years and/or a $4,200 to $14,000 fine for the assault charge.