Champlin’s Kolb retires after 30 years in law enforcement

By Megan Hopps

Champlin Police Chief Dave Kolb is retiring after a 30 year career in law enforcement.

“I’m proud of my job, but that’s not all of who I am,” Champlin Police Chief Dave Kolb said as he reflected back on a 30 year career in law enforcement.

As a student at St. John’s University in St. Joseph, Minnesota, Kolb didn’t always know law enforcement was his calling. In fact, he declared his major early on as political science. It was only during a summer job working as a night watchman at the stock yards in south St. Paul that he began to consider a career as a cop.

“Oftentimes a squad car would pull up and we would chat and I started to think, ‘That looks like a pretty cool job.’ You just drive around,” he laughed. “Which, of course, isn’t at all accurate, but I was a kid, what did I know?”

A Workin’ Man

After graduation, he went back to school with a focus on criminal justice. “I went to Metro State for some additional training to fill in those gaps,” he said. “In the meantime I worked and played in a band.”

He landed his first job as a part time patrol officer working Sunday days in the city of Lindstrom, Minnesota. “It wasn’t what I thought it would be,” he said. “And not in a way I didn’t like, it was just surprising. It was a nice, little town and I guess I didn’t realize that even in nice, little towns there’s some trouble.”

Kolb admitted he was young and naive. “I used to think of law enforcement as an exciting job. Now I think of it more as a noble calling people follow.”

He worked for the city of Lindstrom for nine months before finding full time work with the city of Brooklyn Park. In his 12 years with the department he acquired many skills working as a patrol officer, an investigator, a bike patrol officer, a special weapons and tactics (SWAT) officer and was eventually promoted to sergeant. The Champlin Police hosted their first Blue Line Memorial Bike ride to raise funds for officers to ride in The Road to Hope, an annual bike ride sponsored by Law Enforcement United. Here, officers enjoy donuts after the ride.

“The training I received there was very good,” Kolb said. “It was a very active department. There was a lot of police work to be done.”

Kolb was one of nearly 60 officers in the force. “I learned early on that you’re not in this alone,” he said. You’re part of a team; part of this brotherhood. And it didn’t mean that we were all friends, but I always knew everyone there had my back. I don’t know if I’ll ever experience that again. That part’s bittersweet…”

In 1992, Kolb and fellow officer Terry Olson spearheaded a new policing program in Brooklyn Park focused on problem solving called the Community Policing Program. “We were assigned to the Zane Avenue corridor and we were there to solve some of the more persistent problems,” he said. “We worked a lot with the rental housing there. We would work with the landlords and ask, ‘Why is this person even living here? Their name’s not on the lease.’ And that was really effective because instead of coming back to the same residence ten times to address the same issue, we were actually solving the problem.”

Kolb was later promoted to sergeant and supervised the patrol division and the jail. Then, in 2000 he left Brooklyn Park and got a job as lieutenant for the city of Minnetrista.

“That was a complete change of atmosphere,” he said. “I went from night-shift patrol sergeant in Brooklyn Park to day-time administrative lieutenant in a very affluent suburb. I learned a lot in that position.”

Six years later he was promoted to chief. “I learned a lot about budgeting, dealing with public officials and connecting with the public,” he said. “During that time the city built a new police facility which they desperately needed. I was gratified to be a part of getting that done.” The Champlin Police force.

Then, in 2011, he applied for the job as Champlin’s police chief. “When I came here I told the council I always viewed the Champlin Police Department a certain way,” he said. “They always had this reputation of getting the job done. There was no drama. They were all just doing the right things for the right reasons. I don’t know if the cops here know they have that reputation. They do good work. That’s what really stands out about this department.”

Since Kolb became chief, he’s had a hand in overseeing the formation of the Crime Prevention Fund and starting up a TRIAD group that addresses public safety concerns of seniors.

“I’ve gotten very fond of the Champlin community,” he said. “I’ve met some great people here who really identify with living in Champlin. I always viewed Champlin as kind of an anonymous suburb, but that’s certainly not the case.” For a time, Kolb worked as a patrol officer for the city of Brooklyn Park. Here, he works with local youth through the city’s Community Outreach Partnership (COP) Program.

Changes, Challenges

Around the time Kolb was promoted to police chief for the city of Minnetrista, he served as one of the co-chairs of the Legislative Committee for the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association. In his time there, Kolb was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton to the Medical Cannabis Therapeutic Research Task Force. He served alongside Duluth Police Chief Gordon Ramsey largely focusing on laws pertaining to legalizing marijuana and the use of force by private citizens.

“I was always interested in legislation,” he said. “You can put computers in squad cars, and give cops a utility belt, but at the end of the day if you don’t have laws that keep order what’s the point?”

Beyond his work at the legislature, Kolb addressed other challenges of police work.

“I’ve seen some really awful things but I’ve been pretty blessed that I’m able to keep things in perspective,” he said. While Kolb knows each of his colleges could speak to gruesome scenes they’ve reported to over the years, he recalled a homicide he responded to as chief of Minnetrista.

Here, Kolb and a fellow bike patrol officer keep the streets of Brooklyn Park safe.

“I had to approach those incidents in a business-like way and recognize that I had a role to play,” he said. “I needed to treat that person as a body where the evidence needed to be processed and preserved. The problem is, we’re human. And I think when you leave the scene you have to at least acknowledge to yourself that was awful. And then you have to be proactive in dealing with it because you can’t just go home and drink a bunch of booze and make it go away. You have to find a way to accept it for what it was and move on.”

Cities typically work with mental health professionals to assist officers with dealing with that level of trauma. “I know that side of the world exists, but I don’t dwell on it — I can’t,” he said.

Kolb went on to praise his coworkers that work night shifts and odd hours, especially those with young kids.

“I can’t imagine trying to sleep during the day with little kids running around,” he said. “When I was working nights, I didn’t have kids. They make it work, but that’s tough. If it were me, I’d have to sell the kids!”

Kolb said another challenge he faced was moving into the role of sergeant and, eventually, to chief.

“Your responsibilities change,” he said. “My job is to make sure my guys have everything they need.” He knew, coming to Champlin, that he wanted to do everything he could to streamline the work Champlin officers were doing and give them the tools they needed to be successful.

“People don’t care what you know unless they know that you care,” he said. “I wasn’t going to run around trying to convince everyone I care, I just know that I do. That motivated me to do the best I could.” Kolb also served as part of Brooklyn Park’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team.

A Family Man

When Kolb was working for the city of Brooklyn Park, he met the woman he would ask to be his wife, Karen. “We’ve been married for 17 years,” he said.

Early on in their marriage, Karen told him she wanted to move to the country. The two, at the time were living in Brooklyn Park.

“She tells me she wants to move to the country and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? There are trees over there. There’s geese in that field,’” he laughed. “To her, Brooklyn Park was the big city and I didn’t get that until we moved.”

Shortly after moving to Minnetrista, the couple welcomed their first child — their son, Connor. Two years after Connor was born they welcomed their daughter Celia and eventually their youngest, Julia. Today, the three are 16, 14 and 12, respectively, and Kolb said his intention in retirement is to spend each day soaking in every moment he can with them. Kolb said Karen has gone back to work so the roles will be reversing at home. “We’ve also got a hobby farm and I’m going to be taking care of the endless list of jobs to do there as well,” he said. Here, Champlin Police Chief Dave Kolb reads to students during I Love to Read Month.

He plans to stay home with his kids and take care of some odd jobs around the farm for a year or so and then look for something else to do. “I’m considering joining the fire department in St. Bonifacius and then, we’ll see what happens,” he said.

Kolb said he’d like to do some volunteering in retirement and plans to take his kids to see an upcoming eclipse of the sun in August. He’s already got a few fishing trips in the books, but said, his schedule’s pretty open. He paused a moment to really consider how he’d spend his time in retirement.

“I’ll tell you this,” he said. He began to say that recently, he returned from a trip to Washington, D.C. He participated in memorial bike ride called The Road To Hope during National Police Week with another Champlin police officer. There, each participant rides in memory of an officer that has been killed in the line of duty.

“I was talking to this police chaplain whose brother was killed on duty,” he said. “I told him I’ve been blessed with 30 years in law enforcement. They’re throwing me a big party and there will speeches and gifts. And his brother worked for 10 years and gave his life. I feel like I need to account for that.”

The man told Kolb he shouldn’t feel guilty, but instead listen for God’s direction and He would present opportunities to give back.

“I’ll keep my ears open,” he said.