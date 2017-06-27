Wesley Dennis Sunvold, age 81, of Rogers, MN passed away on June 19, 2017. Reviewal and interment on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at Hayden Cemetery, Madison, MN. On July 7, 2017, family and friends are invited to share a light dinner at 5 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hanover, MN.

Wesley was born on February 17, 1936 in Sacred Heart, MN to Mildred and Marvin Sunvold. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, where he joined Alpha Gamma Rho. Wesley was a proud U.S. Marine! Wesley married Ruth Klefsaas of Madison, MN on May 2, 1959. Wesley was a brilliant engineer, a gift he used as a boy to invent and fabricate tools and electronics, and later used to help family and friends. If he learned you had an engineering issue, Wes would not stop thinking about your problem until he created a solution. In leisure, Wes enjoyed fishing, photography, and tractors, and making regular trips to Walt Disney World. He lit up when he was around his granddaughters Piper and Reagan, and enjoyed fishing and building gingerbread houses with them. Wesley loved God, his family, and his country.

He is survived by his daughter, Judy Sunvold; son, John (Peggy) Sunvold; granddaughters Piper & Reagan, sister Phyllis (John Arlen) Johnson, brother Roger (Marge) Sunvold; sister-in-laws Carol Abild, Lois Klefsaas, and Mavis Klefsaas along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth, parents, and baby sister; father-in-law and mother-in-law Gustav and Gladys Klefsaas, brother-in laws Harold Klefsaas, Donald Klefsaas and Gerald Abild.

