Elizabeth “Betty” Mingo, age 89 of St. Michael, passed away on June 23, 2017.

Betty was born the daughter of Arthur & Katherine (Leuer) Pepin on March 11, 1928 in Minneapolis, MN.

On March 3, 1945 Betty was united in marriage to Eugene Mingo at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Hamel.

Betty is survived by her children Dan (Sharon), Ken (Cindy), Edward (Joan), Brian (Cindy) and Janine (Eric) Anderson; 12 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; sisters Mary Lou and Ruth Ann; also many other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Eugene; son Jeffrey; siblings Robert, Doris and Gervise.

Mass of Christian Burial for Betty was held Tuesday, June 27 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the mass all at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael.

Interment at the St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in St. Michael. Luncheon followed at church.

Online condolences for the family can be directed to:

www.thepetersonchapel.com

The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael/Albertville

763-497-5362