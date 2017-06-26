MGSH students win Spotlight Education Triple Threat Awards

Two musical theatre standouts from Maple Grove Senior High’s class of 2017 earned top honors at Hennepin Theatre Trust’s annual Spotlight Showcase on June 13.

Maple Grove Senior High School students, Hannah Theisen and Palmer Kraus, earned top honors at Hennepin Theatre Trust's annual Spotlight Showcase. Both students were named two of the four statewide Triple Threat Award winners this year. They are the first students from Osseo Area Schools to earn this recognition.

Triple Threat honorees are praised for their excellence in singing, acting and dancing, as well as demonstrating community leadership, teamwork and artistry. More than 80 high school juniors and seniors across Minnesota applied for the Triple Threat Award. Forty semifinalists auditioned for a panel of local artists and Hennepin Theatre Trust staff members; from that group, 24 students were chosen as finalists. After an intense series of evaluations, four Triple Threat Award winners—including Kraus and Theisen—were selected. The winners will travel to New York City later this month to meet with industry professionals, participate in workshops and attend Broadway shows.

During his career at MGSH, Kraus participated in five shows and held the lead roles of Enjolras in “Les Misérables” and Pippin in “Pippin,” the latter of which earned him Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role recognition from the Spotlight Education program.

Theisen is an eight-show veteran of Maple Grove’s theatre department, and her résumé includes “Guys & Dolls,” “Les Misérables” and “Cinderella.” In last fall’s “Pippin,” she portrayed the Leading Player and earned Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role honors from Spotlight.

“Hannah and Palmer are both incredible leaders who have made the MGSH community so much better through their selfless leadership, passion for the arts, and vulnerability on stage,” said Beth Hellstedt, choir and theatre director at Maple Grove Senior. “All of their directors and peers in the program would agree that they are the true embodiment of the requirements for the Triple Threat award.”

Now completing its 12th year, Spotlight Education provides valuable educational, performing and creative experiences for more than 5,000 Minnesota students in 87 schools. Through Spotlight Education, students receive professional training and guidance to enhance their artistic, technical and performing skills.