Maple Grove Rotary recognizes Strive students

Attending the Strive Banquet from Osseo Senior High School was, in the front row left to right: Strive Mentor Doug Galka, Anita Sampsun, Kanue Vang, Bernice Ben, Odell Lyne, Martinet Wah, Destiny Thomas and Jeenisha Rogers. Second row: Lesly Lazaro, Eduardo Avitic, Andrea Miranda, Dasia Robinson, Daran Bellamy, Margaret Gray, Braza Scott, Claudia Attametume, Kaye Nayou, Osseo High School Strive Coordinator Kim Fiss, Strive Coordinator Jim Betzold and Strive Mentor Bruce Treichler. Back row: Strive Mentor Tim Zastoupil, Ty ‘Meijah Williams, Jason Martinez, Elliot Stykallski, Cha Pale Mason, Paul Yang, Strive Mentors Matt Buechler and Diane Confer.

Students from Osseo, Maple Grove and Champlin Park High Schools’ Strive programs were honored by parents, educators and the Maple Grove Rotary Club recently with a banquet in their honor at North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park.

The students were asked to bring their parents, and many Rotarians and school administrators were present including the principals from Osseo Senior High School and Maple Grove Senior High School.

Strive is a mentorship program that includes scholarships designed to motivate underachieving seniors to improve their grade point average and attendance throughout their last year of high school.

The program is sponsored, organized and facilitated by Rotarians and other community volunteers. A partnership was formed between the Rotary Club of Maple Grove, Osseo Senior High School, Maple Grove Senior High School, North Hennepin Community College, North Hennepin Community College and Anoka Ramsey Technical College to make the program successful. The program is chaired by Jim Betzold for Osseo Senior High School, Tim Deets for Maple Grove Senior High School, and Chris Yard for Champlin Park Senior High School. Attending the Strive Banquet from Maple Grove Senior High School were in the front row, left to right: Ebony Lox, Heather Hertlz, Justin Beales, Alayna Raskie, and Deondre T. Robinson. Back row: Taylor Anderson, Maple Grove High School Principal Bart Becker, Anthony Johnson, Ben Gleckler, Strive Coordinaor Tim Deets, Tyler Imig, Alex Helm, Ed Strive Mentors Ed Nutz, Tom Anderson, Tom Pellegrino and Matt Buechler.

Students agreeing to the Strive Challenge meet with Rotarians twice monthly throughout the school year to receive encouragement, motivation, and the tools necessary to assist them in their strive to do better personally and academically. The Rotarians recognize the students have the potential to do a better job than they have done, but have either lost interest or become indifferent to the value of education and getting ahead. Strive students typically have as many natural talents and abilities as those at the top of their class. The key is often motivation, self-esteem and success in the classroom.

Strive is a proven way to make a difference in the performance of students. School leaders and teachers point to a notable improvement in increased self-esteem, confidence and motivation in the students who have participated. Feedback from Strive students to Rotarians indicates a deep appreciation that someone from the community would take the time without compensation to encourage and mentor them. Attending the Strive Banquet from Champlin Senior High School were Strive Coordinator Chris Yard, Nahah Abdul-Malik, and Strive mentors Doug Galka and Jim Betzold.

A major incentive for students is the Strive Scholorship Program. Funds for the Scholarships are raised by the Maple Grove Rotary Club. Scholarships are awarded in the following manner: $1,000 for most improved GPA, $750 for Highest GPA, and 4-$500 scholarships for raising grades, improving attendance and participation.

