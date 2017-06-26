Maple Grove Rotary recognizes Strive students

Students from Osseo, Maple Grove and Champlin Park High Schools’ Strive programs were honored by parents, educators and the Maple Grove Rotary Club recently with a banquet in their honor at North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park.
The students were asked to bring their parents, and many Rotarians and school administrators were present including the principals from Osseo Senior High School and Maple Grove Senior High School.
Strive is a mentorship program that includes scholarships designed to motivate underachieving seniors to improve their grade point average and attendance throughout their last year of high school.
The program is sponsored, organized and facilitated by Rotarians and other community volunteers. A partnership was formed between the Rotary Club of Maple Grove, Osseo Senior High School, Maple Grove Senior High School, North Hennepin Community College, North Hennepin Community College and Anoka Ramsey Technical College to make the program successful. The program is chaired by Jim Betzold for Osseo Senior High School, Tim Deets for Maple Grove Senior High School, and Chris Yard for Champlin Park Senior High School.
Students agreeing to the Strive Challenge meet with Rotarians twice monthly throughout the school year to receive encouragement, motivation, and the tools necessary to assist them in their strive to do better personally and academically. The Rotarians recognize the students have the potential to do a better job than they have done, but have either lost interest or become indifferent to the value of education and getting ahead. Strive students typically have as many natural talents and abilities as those at the top of their class. The key is often motivation, self-esteem and success in the classroom.
Strive is a proven way to make a difference in the performance of students. School leaders and teachers point to a notable improvement in increased self-esteem, confidence and motivation in the students who have participated. Feedback from Strive students to Rotarians indicates a deep appreciation that someone from the community would take the time without compensation to encourage and mentor them.
A major incentive for students is the Strive Scholorship Program. Funds for the Scholarships are raised by the Maple Grove Rotary Club. Scholarships are awarded in the following manner: $1,000 for most improved GPA, $750 for Highest GPA, and 4-$500 scholarships for raising grades, improving attendance and participation.
Scholarship winners will be announced and winners will be hosted soon at a Maple Grove Rotary Club meeting. The Maple Grove Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are welcome. For more information call Tim Deets at 763-710-0351.
The Maple Grove Club is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide.