‘Tis the farmers market season

< > Customers at the Maple Grove Farmers Market check out the plants and produce that are for sale at the market Thursday, June 15. (Sun Press photo by Alicia Miller)

Warm sunny skies with a breeze greeted customers at the Maple Grove Farmers Market, which began its 14th season Thursday, June 15.

Shoppers this summer can expect 50 vendors offering locally grown seasonal produce, farmstead meats, eggs, honey, canned goods, fresh-cut flowers, artisan breads, and other specialty items include: maple syrup, sauces, salsas, pierogi, pickles, jams and jellies.

The market offers free recipes, children’s programming, shopper reward program and live music weekly.

The Maple Grove Farmers Market runs every Thursday, from 3 to 7 p.m. outside the Maple Grove Community Center, 12591 Weaver Lake Road.

Learn more about the Maple Grove Farmers Market, at www.maplegrovefarmersmarket.com. Follow the market at on Facebook and Twitter (maplegrovefm.) Sign up to receive market day text message reminders by texting map 957 to 763-225-2650.

– Compiled by Alicia Miller