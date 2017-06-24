Medina woman arrested after Plymouth traffic death

A Medina woman was arrested for Criminal Vehicular Homicide following the death of a Plymouth woman in a rush hour traffic accident on June 12 in Plymouth.

At 5:48 p.m. Plymouth Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a report of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian in the 700 block of County Road 101. Upon police arrival, North paramedics were already on scene and had pronounced the victim deceased, according to police reports.

The victim was Mary Chris Singleton, 56, of Plymouth, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. She was the wife of Joseph Singleton and had one son and one grandson.

Police arrested the driver of the vehicle allegedly involved in the accident. Police identified Luann Johnson, 56, of Medina as the driver.

The initial investigation indicated that the driver and vehicle were traveling northbound on County Road 101, according to police. The pedestrian was struck from behind, as she walked northbound on the sidewalk.

A state crash reconstructionist was called to the scene to assist with the investigation. Authorities are awaiting results of a blood test prior to determining charges for Johnson.