Track club relay sets state record at Junior Olympic meet

The Rockford Blaze 4×400-meter relay set a state record when placing first at the USATFA Junior Olympic meet last week. Pictured, from left, Ava Cusciotta, Sara Byers, Cassia Cady and Aliyah Robran. (Submitted photo)

By Dave Pedersen

Crow River News Sports

Showing off their athletic ability, four members of the Rockford Blaze track and field club joined together to set a state record when winning the 4×400-meter relay at the state USATFA Junior Olympic meet June 17 in Lakeville.

The relay competing in the age 13-14 age division included Ava Cusciotta, Sara Byers, Cassia Cady and Aliyah Robran. The new state JO record in the division is 4:12.73.

A week earlier the runners helped Rockford place fifth at the state Class A high school track and field meet. The only one missing was Molly Schultz, who recently completed ninth grade. Cusciotta, Cady and Robran finished seventh grade and Byers was an eighth-grader.

Next up is the region meet in Lacrosse, Wisconsin July 7-9. The top two from this event move on to the national event in Kansas City.

Club coach Chad Robran said all the relay members were involved in other sports the same day of the JO track meet. Cusciotta and Cady also played basketball, Byers was in a softball tourney and Aliyah Robran was playing soccer Saturday.

“So they were tired, but still set the meet record,” he said.

The runners represented the Rockford Blaze track and field club that is open to anyone of all ages. They meet at the Rockford track every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. To join call coach Robran at 612-965-7539.