Scene & Heard: ‘The Exception’ is the cerebral WWII spy thriller we’ve been waiting for

By Jared Huizenga – Contributing Writer

Given the escapist qualities of a typical spy thriller, summer is a pretty logical time for them to hit theaters. However, when you add Nazis, budding romance in the face of overwhelming challenges and existential crises of right and wrong, it’s something you’d suspect to see in the fall or winter (a.k.a. awards season).

“The Exception” certainly plays more like the latter, but it began its theatrical run in early June and continue expanding into additional markets this weekend.

At the height of World War II, a young German soldier, Capt. Stefan Brandt (Jai Courtney), is sent to the Netherlands to investigate Kaiser Wilhelm II (Christopher Plummer) – the exiled German emperor. The Germans are concerned with his allegiance to the Third Reich and the Fuhrer, as well as the threat that he is the focus of Dutch spying efforts.

It is Brandt’s responsibility to see where the Kaiser’s allegiances lie and to assess the threat Dutch spies might present to his fellow Nazis.

While conducting his investigation, Brandt finds himself smitten with one of the Kaiser’s maids, Mieke de Jong (Lily James). The two quickly enter into a passionate affair, despite a house rule that forbids the help from “fraternizing” with each other.

As Brandt’s investigation and his relationship with Mieke both get deeper, secrets are exposed that could lead to the downfall of the Kaiser and the new couple. Do they remain faithful to each other and their beliefs or to the powers that have placed them in their current situations?

“The Exception” hovers somewhere in the realms of WWII-era drama, romance and spy movie, taking effective elements from each to create something special. Essentially, this film succeeded in doing what the much more ballyhooed (and much more expensive) “Allied” failed to do last winter.

First a forewarning: if you’re looking for an action-packed, shoot-em-up spy thriller, you best look somewhere else. There is a reasonable amount of action, but it’s much more of a cerebral thriller than anything. Rather than using an overabundance of physical situations providing the vehicle for tension, the film is pushed forward by the inherent danger and tension created by not following the desires of the Third Reich to the letter they’ve prescribed.

The relationship between Brandt and Mieke also drives the tension. There’s an obvious guarded attraction between the two, but you can never really tell if it’s real attraction or one necessitated by the priorities of each individual. The truth is, it probably lies somewhere in between. Regardless, it makes for an interesting dynamic.

That dynamic is brought to life by its stars. Courtney and James bring their characters to life and make you react to them – sometimes positively, sometimes positively. While there are Nazis, guns, firefights, spies and war on full display, “The Exception” truly is a story about these two characters and the stars do their best to make sure you don’t forget that.

One would also be remiss to not take note of Plummer’s portrayal of Wilhelm. In real life Wilhelm was a very flawed man, who was a central German figure during World War I, but Plummer manages to bring a sense of humanity to him. You get the sense that not only is he flawed, but he’s well aware of those flaws and is determined to move forward from those.

The thing I like most about “The Exception” is that it fully embraces its strengths – its characters and story – and allows them to do the heavy lifting. It doesn’t strive to be something it’s not and every bit of action and intrigue is utilized as little more than a vehicle to push those strengths. A very refreshing take on the genre(s).

“The Exception” is probably not the popcorn flick fare that most will look for on a summer evening (it really feels more like an awards season drama), but it’s one with more depth and longer staying power than box office giants.

★★★★ of ★★★★★

Jared Huizenga is a freelance movie critic. Follow his work at www.facebook.com/JaredMovies.