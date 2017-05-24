UPDATE: St. Michael releases statement regarding Riverside lawsuit

City: ‘Considering its options’



The US District Court in St. Paul ruled Monday, May 22, in favor of Riverside Church in its lawsuit against the city of St. Michael.

According to the judgment, Judge Donovan Frank ruled: “Consistent with the Court’s findings of fact and conclusions of law, Riverside Church is entitled to judgment in the total amount of $1,354,595.”

Frank further ruled that the Court directs Riverside and St. Michael to “meet and confer” to a briefing schedule for Riverside’s motion for “reasonable attorney fees and costs.”

The judge ruled that St. Michael — in denying a zoning application for Riverside to locate into the former Cinemagic Movie Theater building at Hwy. 241 and Interstate 94 — cost the church its ability to follow through on a purchase agreement the church had for buying the former Cinemagic property.

The case goes back nearly three years to late 2014 when St. Michael denied the church’s zoning amendment that would have allowed institutional (church, school etc.) use of the property.

St. Michael released a statement that year that the city “spent many months studying and carefully deliberating Riverside’s zoning amendment request, including updating a traffic study that was originally done prior to approving the theater in 2005.”

The city said that, at the end of the process, “The City Council determined that allowing churches in the business zoning districts — without consideration of traffic and other site-specific factors — would be detrimental to the health, safety and welfare of the community. The Council further determined that a 15-screen multiplex theater and church are not the same in several respects, including the way such uses generate traffic. Therefore the Council concluded that the zoning ordinance can regulate such uses differently.”

Riverside in turn stated that the city’s zoning law “creates a substantial burden to the exercise of Riverside’s religious rights and treats religious assemblies and institutions differently and on less equal terms than the city itself and secular assemblies and institutions.”

The church therefore said the city’s zoning laws violate the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA).

In March 2015, the city did allow the theater to be rezoned, but the church backed out of the purchase agreement because its costs were too high at that point.

The church argued in its lawsuit that other non profit groups had operated in buildings on land that had the same zoning as the theater. The property was eventually purchased by Cinemasota and was reopened as the new St. Michael Cinema.

Frank ruled that the city could have allowed the church to operate in the theater with conditions that could have allowed religious use and addressing the city’s traffic concerns.

The attorney representing the city, George Hoff, said that while there as a judgment against St. Michael, the court dismissed five of the six claims it brought in the case.

______________________

UPDATE: In a statement released to Crow River News, Hoff said:

“In March 2015, Riverside Church brought a lawsuit against the city of St. Michael over a dispute about the church’s intention to acquire a theater property located in the city so the church could expand its operations. Riverside claimed, in a six-count complaint filed in federal court, that the city had caused it $9.5 million in damages. The church and the city litigated the case. Of the church’s six claims for relief, four were dismissed by the court on summary judgment in an order dated Aug. 31, 2016.

“Following a trial on the two remaining claims, the court denied the church’s claim for defamation against the city, but found that the city was liable for violations of the church’s constitutional right to freedom of speech and assembly, and awarded it $1.35 million.

“The city respects the legal process, and is gratified that the court dismissed five of the six claims brought against it in the case. The city disagrees with the court’s decision on the remaining claim and is considering its options.”

.