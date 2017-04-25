Volunteers make the difference for CROSS

George and Leah Chuba enjoy their time at the CROSS Services Volunteer Appreciation Dinner.

It’s impossible to calculate the value of volunteers, but nonprofit organizations like CROSS in Rogers know that the programs and services of CROSS would not be successful without the more than 1850 volunteers who make the commitment to serve each year.

“Every week we have volunteers sort food for the coolers and shelves, select the right donated toys and games for the birthday gift area, make beds for kids who don’t have them, deliver Meals on Wheels to hungry people, sell clothes in our clothing store, and do the things that make CROSS the essential community program that it is,” said Stephanie Lehman, Volunteer and Community Outreach Coordinator for CROSS. “During National Volunteer Month in April, we honored those volunteers at an appreciation dinner, just a small way we celebrate them.” CROSS Services thanks its volunteers for their dedicated service at a Volunteer Appreciation Dinner this month. April is National Volunteer Month.

Last year, CROSS documented 26,000 hours of recorded volunteer time at the center, which Elizabeth Johnson, Executive Director, said is only part of the more than 40,000 actual hours in the community. “People in area organizations like Rotary and the Lions, churches, and businesses in the communities we serve are continually helping CROSS serve people in need,” she said.

Some of the behind-the-scenes activities that volunteers are involved in take advantage of individual talents people have. “One of our volunteers writes press releases like this one,” said Johnson. “Others build beds for kids or sew quilts for them. The list is endless and we are grateful for every one of our volunteers.”

More volunteers are always welcome. More information about donating, service programs, fundraisers, and volunteering is available at www.CROSSservices.org or by calling 763-425-1050. CROSS serves Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo and Rogers. In addition to the food shelf, CROSS provides housing assistance; clothing; support for children’s school, birthday and holiday needs; Meals on Wheels and more for individuals and families in need. All donations are tax-deductible.