Ilsa Marie Ernst, a fearless young lady, left this world unexpectedly on April 19, 2017 at the age of 16.

Ilsa was a talented artist and had a creative passion that served her well. She taught herself to play the piano, guitar and ukulele and had a beautiful voice. That creativeness also showed up when she looked at something and began to take it apart. Being as inventive and resourceful as she was it wasn’t just taken apart and left, she would create something new.

Ilsa had a love and gift for helping others. Whether it was nursing the latest stray animal back to health or helping a friend fight their demons and problems, she was always there. Her fearless attitude and delightful sarcastic way, helped her in fighting for what she believed in.

Ilsa is survived by parents Robert and Noelle (Patnode), brothers Dominic, Abraham, Elijah and Sebastian; grandparents George & Rosalie Ernst, Diane Patnode, Val & Rod Henry, Brad & Bonnie Zwirn; aunts & uncles Shelby Pickard, Stephanie Zwirn, Troy & Maureen Patnode, Craig & Osa Patnode, Kevin & Denise Hemmer, Frank & Annette Hulce, Andy & Julie Ernst, Tom & Cheri Ernst, JoAnne & Les Shebo, Rich & Charlyn Ernst; also many cousins, other family members and friends.

Visitation for Ilsa was held Monday, April 24 beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral chapel. Funeral service for Ilsa Ernst was Monday, April 24 at 6:00 p.m. at The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael/Albertville. Private family interment at a later date.

