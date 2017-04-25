Elks trample SLP, 13-3

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The ERZ girls lacrosse team hosted Spring Lake Park on Monday, April 24, and were able to come out on top 13-3. It was their second straight win after they defeated Totino-Grrace 10-9 on April 21, improving their season record to 2-2. Senior captain Raelyn Korinek attacks the Spring Lake Park goal during their 13-3 victory Monday night. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

The biggest problem for the girls so far this season has been players trying to force things out on the field. They get too excited and try to get that extra goal, or get that extra push when it really isn’t necessary at the time, and it can often lead to mistakes.

But that wasn’t the case Monday night.

“I just think that we did a really god job of passing and moving the ball up the field,” senior captain Raelyn Korinek said. “We had a lot of different girls touch the ball last night, which helped a lot – our scoring opportunities and trying to work it around the net a little more than we usually do.

“And we’re not trying to really force any plays we don’t need to, I think that’s kind of where we’re struggling a little bit, the forcing. I think if we can get that down we’ll be pretty successful in our next games.”

Annie Dalton runs around the back of the Spring Lake Park goal looking for an open teammate. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

Korinek recorded a team-high four goals and three assists. Annie Dalton followed her with three goals and one assist; Marie Reimer had two goals and one assist; Emma Brotemarkle finished with two goals; Sara Parent and Mikaila Brothern recorded one goal a piece; and Halle Johnson and Ellie Yonak combined for three assists.

But offense wasn’t the only thing working well for the Elks in this game. It’s not too often a lacrosse team is held to just three points, and it was clear early on that the Elks were on point defensively, especially goaltender Emma Dalton who made nine saves on 12 shots.

“I think that our goalie played very well last night, Emma Dalton,” Korinek began. “She’s been having a very good season. She’s kind of kept us in a couple games that maybe we shouldn’t have necessarily been kept in.”

The Elks will look to keep this winning streak going on Friday, April 28, when they travel on the road to Anoka.