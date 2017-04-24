Explore American Indian culture at Osseo Middle School

Osseo Area Schools and Brooklyn Center Community Schools will be celebrating the 22nd Annual American Indian Education Day and Wacipi Saturday, April 29, from noon to 6 p.m. at Osseo Middle School. The school is located at 10223 93rd Ave. N. in Osseo.

This lively, free event features artisan exhibits, demonstrations, Native American Grand Entry and dance, food and more.

Attendees can experience North America’s rich indigenous history by visiting with educators and community members whose task is to infuse Native American education and culture into all subject areas.

“Danza,” Park Center Senior High’s indigenous student circle, will perform, and a special ceremony to honor local American Indian graduating seniors will be held.

Educators are encouraged to attend the event to receive a free curriculum booklet on Minnesota Indian history and culture, as well as personalized support for incorporating new material into existing lesson plans in accordance with state standards.

The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public.

For more information on the District 279 Indian Education Program, contact Ramona Kitto Stately at 763-315-9792 or [email protected] or contact Ethan Neerdaels at 763-315-9795 or [email protected]