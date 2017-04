Elm Creek stars

Students of the Month for March have been announced at Elm Creek Elementary School. Pictured in the front row, left to right, are: Liana Vongphouthone, Ella Chow, Abigail Winsgrove, Rhett Ruska, Evelyn McDonough, Olive Kuettner and Daniel Schlosser. Second row: Eddie Waara, Orlando Gbhani, Rose Olson, Joko Dokie, Donovan Smith, Allison Friend, Jonathan Nelson, Declan Phimmachanh and Zach Judd. Third row: Jeremy Yang, Elena Garrido-Lavender, Ava Turk, Remi Jones, Mira Samadani and Mason Johnson. Back row: Jayson Plaziak, Josie Grant, Ricky Peterson, Ava Morgan, Tristan Elo, Cade Sanvik and Landon Bolduc. Not pictured: Sophia Peterson, Neveah Behning, GiaVonna Howards and Bryan Vang.