Spring Signing Day sees 6 commits sign

By Jake Schroer

The Knights will send six more students into athletic programs across the upper Midwest. All of them signed their letters in a ceremony at STMA High School Wednesday morning.

Cory Werth will stay home and go to Augsburg College to play women’s lacrosse. Alana Achterkirch chose Wisconsin-Steven’s Point to continue her hockey career.

Izzy Ferrozzo will join Lizzy Heil at North Dakota State University for track and field. Jake Allar will wrestle for the University of Minnesota, Paige Jensen will play women’s hockey at Concordia College and Nick Dinkel will play baseball for St. Ambrose University.

Left to right STMA’s Cory Werth (Augsburg College), Alana Achterkirch (Wisconsin-Steven’s Point), Izzy Ferrozzo (NDSU), Jake Allar (University of Minnesota), Paige Jensen (Concordia College) and Nick Dinkel (St. Ambrose University) sign their letters onstage. (Photo by Brian Benson)
