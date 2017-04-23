Rogers Oks approvals, rezoning for 476 homes

BY SUE WEBBER

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

Preliminary plat approval, final plat for three outlots, and a rezoning ordinance — all for Laurel Creek, a large residential development in southeast Rogers — were approved April 11 by the Rogers City Council.

Lennar has proposed a development to include 476 homes on 316 acres of land previously known as “Stones Throw.” The majority of the site is zoned Planned Unit Development (PUD), except for an 11-acre triangular parcel on the northeast portion of the site, the Justen property, that Lennar is working to acquire. The rezoning is needed for that parcel.

A comprehensive plan amendment for that parcel, approved by the city in December 2016, currently is being reviewed by the Metropolitan Council.

The development will feature a mixture of home styles that appeal to different ages and lifestyles, according to Sheila Cartney, Rogers City Planner and Community Development Coordinator.

“The lots will be smaller than the typical single-family lots in Rogers, but are consistent with other PUDs,” Cartney said, in a memo to the City Council.

The outlots will be maintained by the homeowners association, she said.

A needed water main extension will cross Interstate 94 and Territorial Road, and will be mainly funded by the developer.

Access points to the Laurel Creek site include Territorial Road on the north, and an extension of County Road 117 on the southeast that will lead into the development from Brockton Lane; no direct access to Brockton Lane is proposed.

As a result of a traffic impact study, City Engineer Bret Weiss said, “We think we have a solution with the county on transportation.”

Phase one of the project also will include the city’s provision of a left turn lane and temporary signal at Territorial Road (County Road 159) and Brockton Lane, a project estimated at $400,000, Weiss said.

Future discussions among the city, the county and Lennar will include possible relocation of Territorial Road to the south, the Brockton interchange, County Road 117 extension and Fletcher bypass, Weiss said.

“This is a project I’m very high on,” Mayor Rick Ihli said. “There are lot of moving parts.”

Cartney said Lennar has committed to saving as many trees as possible, and to adding more trees.

Paul Tabone, land manager for Lennar, told the council some of the wooded area will have to be cleared in phase one. He said the company will save approximately 42.5 percent of the trees, while removing 57 percent of them.

“We’re trying to preserve as many trees as we can,” Tabone said. “We’re excited to be here and to get this going. We’re ready. We’ve made a significant investment in the city.”