Rockford softball tournament in middle of action-packed schedule

By David Pedersen

Crow River News

Rockford’s softball season is in full swing with the Rockets playing nine games in the next eight days, five in three days.

The big reason for the flurry of action is because the Rockford Invitational is Saturday, April 22, playing at 11 a.m., 3 and 5 p.m.

Rockford also is home against Mound-Westonka, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20 and at New London-Spicer, 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 21. After getting Sunday off, the Rockets play host to Rochester-Lourdes, 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 24 and have a home double header against Glencoe-Silver Lake, with games at 4 and 5:30 p.m.

Rockford has Visitation and Holy Family in pool play at its tournament Saturday. The other pool includes Alexandria, Cambridge-Isanti and Orono. The 5 p.m. games will determine champions, plus third and fifth place. Junior varsity teams play at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

The Rockets opened the season last week with a couple close games, defeating Litchfield 9-8 and losing 3-2 against Annandale.

“The Litchfield game was a nail biter, probably a glimpse of the season to come,” said coach Dawn Engebretson. “We got our bats going at mid-game, but didn’t keep it going throughout the game. Defense made some errors and we walked too many batters, but squeaked out a win.”

In the top of the second inning Michalie Zilmer drove in two runs with a double. Litchfield responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

A double by Emili Cain broke the tie. Litchfield took a 4-3 lead after three innings. Rockford scored twice in the fourth. Brooklyn Sanderson doubled to score one run and the other came across on an error.

Rockford pushed across two more runs in the fifth, a key hit being a single by Allison Pedersen. What turned out to be the winning run in the seven was scored with help of an error. A Litchfield grand slam home run closed the gap in the last of the seventh, but relief pitcher Madeline Altmann got the last two outs on strikeouts.

Grace Rootness pitched four and two-thirds innings, giving up five hits and four runs while striking out seven. She also powered the offense by going 2 for 4.

Rootness pitched four and two-thirds innings, giving up five hits and four runs, striking out seven and walking three. The other hits were by Mckenzie Rantz, Ellie Sather, Cain, Zilmer, Pedersen and Sanderson.

Rockford started the Annandale game with back-to-back home runs by Samantha FitzSimmons and Rootness, who also pitched a strong game. That was the last of the Rocket scoring.

Rockford took the 2-0 lead into the last of the seventh. Engebretson said Annandale never really threatened to score until the last inning. With two on and two outs a line drive was misplayed and went all the way to the centerfield fence as three runs scored and the game was over.

Rootness pitched all seven innings, allowing five hits with nine strikeouts. FitzSimmons was 3 for 4 for Rockford. Cain was 2 for 3, while Sanderson and Rootness had the other hits.