Wright Board approves 2-year sentence service contract

By John Holler

Contributing Writer

For almost 20 years, Wright County has utilized an innovative program to make use an unlikely workforce – prisoners housed in the Wright County Jail.

The Sentence-to-Service (STS) program was initially started in Wright County as a way to get projects completed while using the enticement of having days knocked off of jail sentences for each day worked. At the time, Wright County was spending hundreds of thousands of dollars a year transporting prisoners to other counties because their own jail, housed at the county courthouse in downtown Buffalo, was filled to capacity and beyond. With the new county jail, that is no longer an issue but the county still takes advantage of the program.

Captain Pat O’Malley of the sheriff’s department came before the Wright County Board of Commissioners to present a two-year contract between the county and the state to fund the STS program. 75 percent of the STS work done has to be for the county, typically with the highway or parks departments and special projects like work at the County Fairgrounds. The other 25 percent can be outside work, typically work with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources or specific city projects.

O’Malley said the total work performed by the STS crew in 2016 came out to $13 an hour – still a good bargain for the manual labor being done, but the impetus to keep prisoners engaged in the program has changed.

“We’re getting a pretty good benefit for the work that they’re doing,” O’Malley said. “Back before we moved into the new building, we used to do time off of their sentence for the individual to help with overcrowding issues. We don’t cut their sentence anymore. Now what we do is take time off their board bills and off of some of their fines. We work with the courts to determine certain fines they can pay off by working there. Now, rather getting time off their sentence, they’re coming out of jail, hopefully, with their commitments paid up.”

O’Malley said that he brought the item to the board because it was the first significant change in years. From 2011-17, there has only been a total of a 7 percent increase in funding from the state, with more zero-increase years than not. Over the next two years, there will be an increase of funding of 6 percent in each of those two years to catch up with employee costs and benefits for the crew leader.

The reason O’Malley brought the item to the board was that the 75 percent local match cost would be increasing – $63,881 in 2017-18 and $67,714 in 2018-19 with the disparity being the difference in the fiscal year for the state and budget years for local government units – and he wanted to answer any potential questions the commissioners might have.

Instead, he got a testimonial from Board Chair Charlie Borrell.

“I just want to comment on the program overall,” Borrell said. “We have heard nothing but positive things (from) the Fair Board. I got an interesting email from a young man who was part of the crew. He said he just about would say enjoyed it — he came a little short of saying that — but he said it was a very good experience and good to know that he was productive while (incarcerated).”

The program is one that nobody wants to have in place — putting prisoners to work. But the reality of the STS program is that it provides an opportunity for short-term, non-violent offenders who are going to be heading back into society the opportunity to start the path of reclaiming their lives.

“I think having that experience for somebody that is doing their time, they feel more productive,” Borrell said. “I think it’s going to help them.”

In other items on the agenda, the board:

SET a committee of the whole meeting for 8 a.m. preceding the April 18 meeting to approve the selection of the construction management firm for the courts facility. The proposals and interview process has already been completed. The official awarding of the contract will be made at the April 18 board meeting.

HEARD from Commissioner Darek Vetsch, who apologized to Human Resources Director Sunny Hesse. At the April 4 meeting, Vetsch referred to the process being used to reorganize the sheriff’s department as a “H.R. nightmare,” insinuating that Hesse was in lock step with Sheriff Joe Hagerty and that a dialogue on the issue would be problematic. He apologized for what he termed a poor choice of words.

RESCHEDULED a committee of the whole meeting scheduled for April 19 to discuss strategic planning to 11 a.m. April 24 due to a scheduling conflict to assure that all five commissioners were able to attend.

APPROVED a bid from Central Applicators for weed spraying and cleaning of Wright County ditches.

REFERRED to the April 26 personnel committee discussion concerning a proposed revision to the current process for filling budgeted vacancies and a request to implement Wright County Wellness Day Program.

APPROVED retaining Clay Dodd to perform preliminary appraisals for the land parcels that are scheduled to be heading to tax court. As a cost-saving measure, the board approved paying an hourly rate to perform preliminary appraisals in the event the disputes can be resolved before they have to go to tax court – at which time full appraisals will be required.

REFERRED to the personnel committee the concept of creating a drainage coordinator position and invite the highway and parks departments to discuss the potential shared duties for the position.