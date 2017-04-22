North Shore gym club news

By David Pedersen

Crow River News North Shore Gymnastics Association’s Xcel Diamond team captured first place at the Xcel Gopher Invite. Pictured from left- Samantha Kline, Kendra Johnson, Alexandra Kline, Gabriella Munger and Ramie Shelton. (Submitted photo)

North Shore Gymnastics Association’s Xcel teams finished the regular winter season strong, placing high at the Xcel Gopher Invite at the National Sports Center in Blaine.

The Diamond team won the title and the Gold team placed third. Several individual gymnasts earned high honors.

Leading the Diamond team was Kendra Johnson (17), who was first on floor exercise, second in the all-around and third on balance beam. Alexandra Kline (15) placed second on uneven bars.

For the Gold team, Morgan Walsh (10) placed third on beam. Kate Swenson (11) tied for second on floor and McKenna Kalkbrenner (11) tied for second on bars.

Sydney Smith (12) placed third on bars and beam. Katherine Baker (13) captured first on bars and was third on vault.

NSGA’s Xcel Platinum team had some standout performances. Catalina Castillo (12) placed fifth on floor. Greta Ness (13) was second on floor. Lauryn Pietrzak (14) took first on vault and second on beam.

For more information call 763-479-3189 or visit www.northshoregym.org.