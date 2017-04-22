Maple Grove Ambassador Scholarship applications now available

Do anyone want to learn more about themselves, the community, strive to grow personally with strong networking, interviewing and public speaking skills? Then the 2017 Candidate Leadership Experience is waiting for them. Application due on or before May 1. Maple Grove, Osseo young women are eligible to fill out an application for a Maple Grove Ambassador Scholarship.

Young women ages 17 to 21, who are completing their junior year in high school or enrolled in a college or university or reside, work, go to school or graduated from Maple Grove or Osseo are eligible.

Applications are available at Maple Grove and Osseo High Schools, the Maple Grove Community Center and on the website maplegroveambassadors.com. Come and “Dare to Dream” this empowering program through volunteering, leadership, involvement, confidence building and much more.

For questions, contact [email protected]