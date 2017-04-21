Rockford boys golf takes a swing upwards

By David Pedersen

Crow River News Rockford’s boys golf team includes from left Tyler Sterling, Luke Schuneman, Bryce Ziemer, Lucas Botten, Nick Grates and Ryan Nolby. (Submitted photo)

When Rockford joined the Wright County Conference involving bigger schools the golfers knew it would be a challenge. After the first two league events it appears the boys team is up to the challenge.

Rockford finished third out of eight teams in New London-Spicer Monday, the highest WCC event finish since entering the conference.

“Luke Schuneman led the way with a round of 39,” said coach Bruce Koenen. “He told me he did not miss a putt less than 10 feet, and if you can make those putts you can have a great score.”

Tyler Sterling was close behind at 41. Bryce Ziemer shot 44 and Nick Grates shot 49. Koenen said one of the team goals is to count only scores under 50, which was accomplished at NLS.

Last week the team opened the season at Annandale, placing sixth out of eight teams. Ziemer led the way with 43, followed by both Sterling and Schuneman with 46. Ryan Nolby had the last team score of 50.

“After two meets in the conference we sit in sixth place,” notes Koenen. “But if we can score like we did at NLS we have a chance to move up in the standings.”

The boys home league event scheduled for April 26 at Shamrock golf course has been moved to May 5.

The Rockets will enter the 17-team Mound-Westonka Invitational at Burl Oaks, 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 24. The team is at Litchfield Thursday, April 27.

The girls play at Timber Creek, home of Watertown-Mayer, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.