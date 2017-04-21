Otsego gauging interest in Community Emergency Response Team

By Deborah Schreiner

Contributing Writer

If a tornado tore through your neighborhood and caused extensive damage, would you know how to help yourself and your neighbors?

Everyone relies heavily on our top-notch police, fire, and emergency medical teams, and rightly so. However, a widespread disaster could quickly tap their collective resources.

What to do while waiting? Disaster survivors could easily be confronted with injured family members or neighbors, people buried in the rubble, or leaking gas pipes that could explode at any moment. If someone’s immediate situation is secure, how can they assist emergency responders?

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members know the answers to those questions.

CERTs are citizens trained in basic first aid, CPR, disaster preparedness, fire safety, and light search and rescue. They also support emergency response agencies with disaster preparation and community safety education events.

“This program provides another resource for First Responders in situations that take a lot of manpower,” said Chuck Schauss, Chair of the Otsego Public Safety Commission. “By freeing the time of professionals such as Police and Fire, we enable them to be able to use their skills where they are most needed. The training received by CERT members makes them more capable to help themselves and neighbors in emergency situations.”

The City of Otsego wants to hear from individuals in their city and surrounding communities who would be interested in knowing more about CERT. The program involves quarterly training and participation in community events several times a year.

Call Tami Loff, Otsego City Clerk, at 763-441-4414, or email her at [email protected]

For more information on the CERT program, go to www.fema.gov/community-emergency-response-teams.