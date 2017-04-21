Maple Grove Police

The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of April 2, 2017 through April 8, 2017. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.

Sunday, April 2

9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a person slumped over in a vehicle in a business parking lot. Officers made contact with party sleeping, no issues.

82nd Ave. & Hemlock Lane — There was a report of party walking in the middle of the road. Officers made contact party, who was intoxicated. Officers transported party to a residence.

6600 block of Juneau Lane — There was a report of a fire in the woods behind a residents home. Officer found person in park with bonfire. Fire department arrived and put out fire. The party was cited for carelessly starting fire in wooded area of park.

12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a person concealing items and exiting business without paying for items. Officers arrived. Jenny Midas, 40, of Monitcello was cited for shoplifting.

Danny Farkarlun, 33, of Minneapolis was cited for possessing or selling a small amount of marijuana at County Road 81 and I-694 in Brooklyn Park.

Zachery Ryan, 27, of Buffalo was cited for third degree DWI driving while impaired and first degree DUI alcohol concentration over .08.

Valentin Demidov, 21, of Maple Grove was cited for negligently/carelessly start or cause a fire to start on the 14900 block of Bass Lake Road.

Traci Mindiola, 39, of Maple Grove was cited for fourth degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty and fourth degree DUI alcohol concentration over .08.

Kalin Bourgea, 19, of Watertown was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia on the 7800 block of Wedgewood Lane N.

Monday, April 3

63rd Ave. & Highway 169 — Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling 74 mph in a 55 mph zone. Brianna Collins, 23, of Coon Rapids was cited for fourth degree DUI alcohol concentration over .08, fourth degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty, speeding and careless driving.

9200 block of Upland Lane — There was a report of a vehicle parked in a driveway overnight. It was unlocked with keys inside was stolen. The vehicle was recovered two days later in another city. Case under investigation.

17000 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a delivered package stolen from the steps of a residence. No suspects at this time.

6800 block of Sunnyslope Drive — There was a report of a person threatening homeowners with a brick. Officers learned party left before police arrived. Officers made contact with party. Donald Ricker, 51, of Plymouth was cited for fourth degree DUI alcohol concentration over .08 and fourth degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty.

Gretchen Dorn, 64, of Minneapolis was cited for second degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty, second degree DUI alcohol concentration over .08, no proof of insurance, careless driving and driver’s license restrictions at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road N.

Cameron Tapio, 24, of Buffalo was cited for fourth degree DWI driving while impaired.

Donald Gray, 37, of Maple Grove was cited for fourth degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty and fourth degree DUI alcohol concentration over .08 on the 13301 Maple Grove Way N.

Joshua Olmsted, 32, of Maple Grove was cited for fifth degree assault and disorderly conduct on the 13000 block of 94th Place N.

Tuesday, April 4

8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — While on routine patrol, officer observed a running vehicle with lights on in closed business parking lot. Officer made contact with party. William Daniel, 27, of Minneapolis was cited for DWI-refusal to submit to chemical test and fourth degree DWI driving while impaired.

8600 block of I-94 — While doing routine patrol in area, officer observed vehicle traveling at 98 miles an hour in 60 mile an hour zone. Officer stopped vehicle. Jonathan Graham, 30, of Lexington was cited for second degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty, second degree DUI, careless driving and speeding.

Wednesday, April 5

82nd Ave. & Kirkwood Lane — There was a report of juveniles in area with loud music, speeding through parking lot, parking on sidewalk. Officers made contact, found no violations. Juveniles left the area shortly after.

18000 block of 67th Ave. — While a couple were geocaching in park they found a box with possible marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Officer inventoried both items for destruction and disposed of container. No suspects.

8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of a person coming in a store filling two store bags with items and running out of store to waiting car. Officer learned of possible suspect and case being followed up on.

Brady Goodman, 19, of Maple Grove was cited for fifth degree assault and disorderly conduct on the 9700 block of Ives Lane N.

Thursday, April 6

10000 block of 93rd Ave. — While sitting in parking lot of a business, reporting party saw person go into two unlocked cars. Reporting party approached the male, who ran. Officers unable to locate suspect. Nothing missing from either vehicle.

19000 block of 81st Place — There was a report of several rods and reels stolen from inside garage while owners were on vacation, officers learned of possible suspect, case under investigation.

9400 block of Lancaster Lane — A resident reporting two damage spots to the siding of the residence. No suspects at this time.

Garrett Cegon, 20, Otsego was cited for attempting to purchase alcohol under age 21 on the 12600 block of Elm Creek Blvd.

Jerry Thompson, 43, of Milaca was cited for fifth degree possession of prescription drugs, driving after suspension and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.

April Weyaus, 31, of Onamia was cited for fifth degree possession of heroin at Weaver Lake Road and I-94.

Friday, April 7

Hemlock Lane & I-94 — There was a report of a vehicle all over the road and speeding. Officers stopped vehicle. Driver was arrested for DWI.

12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a vehicle parked in a business parking lot had window smashed out and items stolen from inside. No suspects at this time.

9000 block of Wellington Lane — There was a report of a stolen bike from a park. No suspects at this time.

9000 block of 96th Place — There was a report of a vehicle parked in area. Two males exited vehicle and ran down bike path. Parties returned to vehicle and quickly left. Officers did not locate vehicle or any damage or thefts in the area.

Mary O’Meara, 49, of Maple Grove was cited for fourth degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty, first degree DUI alcohol concentration over .08 and careless driving at Elm Creek Blvd. and Maple Knoll Way N.

Jan Stecker, 53, of Maple Grove was cited for domestic assault on the 14800 block of 64th Place N.

Saturday, April 8

13000 block of 94th Place — There was a report of a fur coat stolen out of an unlocked vehicle parked in a business parking lot. No suspects at this time.

Eagle Lake Boat Launch — There was a report of a person in a vehicle acting strange, blocking entrance and possibly intoxicated. Officers located a vehicle in the area. The driver was arrested for DWI and drug possession.

12000 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of two parties at a park smoking marijuana. Officers made contact. The parties were trespassed from park for one year. Stephanie Clark, 26, of Maple Grove was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kathleen Campbell, 52, of Maple Grove was cited for fourth degree DUI, fourth degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty and careless driving at W. Fish Lake Road and Weaver Lake Road.

Garrett Miller, 19, of Maple Grove was cited for fifth degree assault, first degree robbery and criminal damage to property on the 10100 block of 104th Ave. N.

Tony Aitkin, 19, of Maple Grove was cited for fifth degree assault, first degree robbery, criminal damage to property, second degree selling hallucinogen and second degree possession of hallucinogen on the 10100 block of 104th Ave. N.

Linda Sadler, 68, of Maple Grove was cited for third degree DUI alcohol concentration over .08, third degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal and careless driving on the 8600 block Pineview Lane N.

Other

During this time period there were 19 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.