Champlin Police Report

The following is a synopsis of events that occurred in Champlin during the weeks of Wednesday, March 22 through Tuesday, April 4.

March 22

12300 block of Champlin Drive: Property damage — traffic accident

Highway 169 and 114th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident

400 block of Pebble Road: Fraud — credit card

6000 block of 109th Avenue: Theft — miscellaneous

March 23

8600 block of 114th Avenue: Theft shoplifting — miscellaneous

March 26

Dean Avenue and Dowlin Street: DWI — adult arrest

11300 block of Aquila Drive: Hit and run property damage accident

March 27

11000 block of Xylon Avenue: Attempted burglary — nothing taken

400 block of Dayton Road: Assault — adult arrest

10900 block of Jefferson Circle: Assault — adult arrest

March 28

11200 block of Hampshire Court: Assault — no arrest

6000 block of 109th Avenue: Weapons — juvenile arrest

Wisconsin Avenue and 110th block: Harassment — female receiving harassment

March 29

100 block of Miller Road: Theft shoplifting — miscellaneous

March 30

6000 block of 109th Avenue: Disorderly — two juveniles cited

March 31

12200 block of Ensign Avenue: Theft from MV — sporting goods

800 block of West River Road: Disorderly conduct — no arrest

8900 block of 109th Avenue: Theft — cellphones

April 1

Highway 169 and 120th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident

April 3

8000 block of Yukon Circle: Burglary — unfounded

10900 block of Quebec Way: Harassment — female receiving harassment

13200 block of Valley Forge Lane: Harassment — male receiving harassment

Dayton Road and Colburn Street: Curfew — juvenile cited

April 4

6000 block of 109th Avenue: Curfew — juvenile cited

11400 block of Marketplace Drive: Drugs — adult cited

Champlin officers also responded to seven loud music/noise complaints, 15 suspicious activities, eight traffic complaints, 11 residential/business alarms, 18 animal complaints, 56 medical/welfare calls and five juvenile complaints. Champlin officers issued 255 traffic citations.