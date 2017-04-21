Champlin Police Report

The following is a synopsis of events that occurred in Champlin during the weeks of Wednesday, March 22 through Tuesday, April 4.
March 22
12300 block of Champlin Drive: Property damage — traffic accident
Highway 169 and 114th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident
400 block of Pebble Road: Fraud — credit card
6000 block of 109th Avenue: Theft — miscellaneous
March 23
8600 block of 114th Avenue: Theft shoplifting — miscellaneous
March 26
Dean Avenue and Dowlin Street: DWI — adult arrest
11300 block of Aquila Drive: Hit and run property damage accident
March 27
11000 block of Xylon Avenue: Attempted burglary — nothing taken
400 block of Dayton Road: Assault — adult arrest
10900 block of Jefferson Circle: Assault — adult arrest
March 28
11200 block of Hampshire Court: Assault — no arrest
6000 block of 109th Avenue: Weapons — juvenile arrest
Wisconsin Avenue and 110th block: Harassment — female receiving harassment
March 29
100 block of Miller Road: Theft shoplifting — miscellaneous
March 30
6000 block of 109th Avenue: Disorderly — two juveniles cited
March 31
12200 block of Ensign Avenue: Theft from MV — sporting goods
800 block of West River Road: Disorderly conduct — no arrest
8900 block of 109th Avenue: Theft — cellphones
April 1
Highway 169 and 120th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident
April 3
8000 block of Yukon Circle: Burglary — unfounded
10900 block of Quebec Way: Harassment — female receiving harassment
13200 block of Valley Forge Lane: Harassment — male receiving harassment
Dayton Road and Colburn Street: Curfew — juvenile cited
April 4
6000 block of 109th Avenue: Curfew — juvenile cited
11400 block of Marketplace Drive: Drugs — adult cited
Champlin officers also responded to seven loud music/noise complaints, 15 suspicious activities, eight traffic complaints, 11 residential/business alarms, 18 animal complaints, 56 medical/welfare calls and five juvenile complaints. Champlin officers issued 255 traffic citations.