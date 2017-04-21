Community & People • Public Safety 15 graduate from WHPS Citizens Academy Published April 21, 2017 at 12:30 pm By Sun Press & News Fifteen area civilians graduated on April 8 from the eight-week long Citizens Academy, held by West Hennepin Public Safety. WHPS provides law enforcement services to Independence and Maple Plain. Pictured front row, left to right: Ellen Finn, Ann Reese, Sarah Baker, Anita Moxness, Lisa Spencer, Julie Maas-Kusske and Sandra Berg. Back row, left to right: WHPS Sgt. Rick Denneson, Nikole Strand, Brian Martin, Adam Kusske, Douglas Deakins, Kevin Moxness, Steve Grotting, Titus Winger and WHPS Public Safety Director Gary Kroells. Academy graduate Bradley Brozek is not pictured. Participants learned about traffic enforcement, use of force, narcotics and investigations, court proceedings and prosecution and other topics and watched a Police K-9 demonstration. WHPS Citizens Academy has had over 175 participants since its inception in 1999. It is held annually on Thursday evenings in February and March. For information, call WHPS at 763-479-0500 or e-mail Sgt. Rick Denneson at [email protected]