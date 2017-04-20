Thank you volunteers!

To the editor:

National Volunteer Recognition Week is Apr. 23-27. With this week approaching, I would like to take the opportunity to acknowledge and thank all of the volunteers in our community, with a special thank you to those serving the students and staff of Anoka-Hennepin Schools. Their dedication and support to our schools has made such an impact.

Our volunteers show their support for our schools and community in many different ways each day. They show their support by being active in our classrooms, chaperoning field trips and sporting events, working on theater sets or costumes, or judging science or Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fair projects – just to name a few. Anoka-Hennepin Schools volunteers also help by leading school-based and districtwide enrichment programs. These are only a few of the ways our volunteers have contributed their time and energy towards our schools.

This past year, over 17,800 volunteers contributed over 291,200 hours of work.

• 10,000 volunteers have contributed over 190,000 hours of work to support students and staff in our elementary, middle and high schools through the Volunteer Services program.

• 7,622 high school students provided 88,300 hours of service to local and global service projects through the Youth Service program.

• 220 volunteers dedicated 12,941 hours of time to adult learners in our adult basic education (ABE) program, Metro North ABE.

Their time and effort are such an asset and is very appreciated. On behalf of Anoka-Hennepin Schools, and each school’s volunteer services coordinator, I would like to formally thank our volunteers for everything they do to show support for our students, staff and community.

Shannon Foreman,

Volunteer Services Supervisor

Anoka-Hennepin Schools