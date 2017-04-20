STMA track teams take home wins over Buffalo

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports Paige Joslyn leads the way in the 300 meter hurdles. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

The Knights and Bison clashed in a two team track and field meet on Thursday. Originally, four teams were to take part, but inclement weather forced rescheduling and the other schools (Cambridge-Isanti and St. Francis) could not make it.

STMA defeated Buffalo in several events at the meet, getting a strong performance from both the boys and the girls.

Anna Keefer did not register a jump in the long jump event, but she won the 100 (12.58) and 200 meter dashes (25.60).

Other individual winners for the girls were Paige Joslyn in the 100 meter hurdles (17.51), Annalise Davis in the 1600 meter run (5:15.05), Izzy Ferrozzo in the 400 meter dash (1:02.28), Joslyn again in the 300 meter hurdles (51.04), Davis again in the 800 meter run (2:24.88), Anna Belair in the 3200 meter run (12:20.25), Sophia Weston in the triple jump (33-04.50), Katelyn Tschida in the long jump (15-09.50), Lexie Nelson in the high jump (5-00.00), Julia Pieper in the shot put (33-01.00), Catriona Alts in the discus throw (96-00), and Grace Steffens in the pole vault (9-00.00). Mitchell Kartes (left) gets out to a good start in the 100 meter dash. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

The 4×800 (10:43.61), 4×200 (2:04.70), and 4×400 (4:15.20) relay teams all won for the girls.

The boys’ score was a bit closer, but STMA still won handily.

Like Keefer, Mitchell Kartes also won the 100 (11.39) and 200 (23.28) meter dashes. The Knights got individual victories from Brennen Baldwin in the 1600 meter run (4:54.40), Alex Wolseth in the 800 meter run (2:09.88), Travaris Ricks-Wesseh in the long jump (20-01.25), Peyton Zahler in the triple jump (40-02.50), and Parker Feuerborn in the discus throw (130-06.50).

The boys’ relay teams performed well, with the 4×800 (8:27.22), 4×200 (1:39.53), 4×100 (44.56) and 4×400 (3:37.30) all taking first place.

The Knights ran at Rogers against Buffalo and Rogers Tuesday.