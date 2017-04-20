School Board – ANOKA – HENNEPIN SCHOOL DISTRICT

SCHOOL BOARD OF

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 11

STATE OF MINNESOTA

MINUTES OF MEETING

The School Board of Anoka-Hennepin Independent School District No. 11 held a regular meeting on Monday, March 20, 2017, at the Sandburg Education Center, Anoka, Minnesota.

Chair Heidemann called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.

Chair Heidemann led the pledge of allegiance.

The following members were present: Marci Anderson, William Fields, Bill Harvey, Nicole Hayes, Tom Heidemann and Jeff Simon.

The School Board recognized Anoka Halloween community volunteer leaders Liz McFarland, parade chair, and Mary Litke, treasurer, as they presented a $1,500 donation to Anoka-Hennepin Schools media centers and outlined an additional scholarship program for district graduating seniors.

CONSENT AGENDA

Jeff Simon moved and Marci Anderson seconded the motion to approve the following consent agenda items:

1. Minutes from the February 27, 2017, Board meeting.

2. Personnel items as follows:

A detailed list of the Resignations/Terminations, Layoffs and Recalls, Leave of Absence, Modified Leave of Absence, Appointments, Extra Service Agreements, Curriculum Writing, Behind the Wheel and Cash Disbursements is available through the Anoka-Hennepin ISD 11 home page on the Internet or at the district office located at 2727 N Ferry Street, Anoka, MN 55303. If you would like a printed copy of this portion of the minutes, please send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the attention of Debbie Koffski at the above address.

3. Approved 17010B-MSFBG Food & Non-Food Items (MN School Food Buying Group)

4. Immunization exclusionsnames and specifics are not included because of data privacy.

Motion passed.

Jacqueline Washburn provided commentary regarding curriculum materials. She was followed by over 70 minutes of testimony from 30 people regarding issues of facility access for transgender students.

Chair Heidemann recessed the meeting at 8:01 p.m. for a 10-minute break. The meeting reconvened at 8:11 p.m.

Superintendent Law gave a report to the Board and reviewed the Board calendar. The Superintendent reviewed the calendar for the next few weeks, and highlighted how we continue to visit with students and have their voices be a part of how we make decisions across the district. There is a Superintendent Lunch & Listen scheduled at Wilson Elementary for March 28 to hear teacher voices, giving many the opportunity for feedback on the ELA Wonders curriculum. Third trimester begins today with 57 days left in the school year. We are celebrating many teams across our district. Superintendent Law congratulated our Adapted Floor Hockey team on second place in state, and also congratulated a state champion in wrestling and an 8th grade Champlin Park gymnast, the youngest ever all-around state champion gymnast. Andover High School Girls Basketball was in the first round game at the state tournament. This week we have two teams competing in the State Basketball Tournament. Good luck to Champlin Park and Andover High School Boys Basketball teams as they start play on Wednesday!

Steve Kerr, executive director of community and governmental relations, provided an update on legislative activity. Kerr stated that stated funding levels for education are inconsistent with budget targets set by the governor and legislature, and that these must be negotiated in the weeks and months ahead to set to establish funding for schools over the next two years.

Chuck Holden, chief operations officer, and Michelle Vargas, chief financial officer, presented a timeline for decision-making and preliminary facility planning decisions that are currently taking place. Holden discussed how design elements for new schools will be based upon the existing Oxbow Creek and Rum River elementary schools with upgraded elements incorporating flexible learning spaces that exist in other district schools. Vargas outlined a calendar for decision making and opportunities for School Board and community input as part of the process.

Cory McIntyre, executive director of student services, led a comprehensive presentation of a proposed budget and work plan aimed at increasing academic achievement for students of color and reducing the achievement gap. Dr. Jennifer Cherry, director of special services and James Greer, diversity and inclusion coordinator, were joined by student leaders from district schools in the presentation. Action plans within three goal areas were shared. Goals included reducing the achievement gaps for students of color and students of reduced economic means, increasing college and career preparedness, and maintaining the districts ongoing programming to support student achievement for all students. Approval of this agenda item will be considered at a future board meeting.

Dr. Mary Wolverton, associate superintendent for elementary schools, presented an expanded pilot program for Wonderworks and WondersELD curriculum for School Board approval. The expansion will bring additional resources to assist approximately 7,000 students to read at grade level. The materials work in cooperation with the Reading Wonders curriculum, which was implemented in all district elementary schools this year. Funding for the expansion, including a six-year implementation plan, is included in existing budgets. Chair Heidemann moved approving an expanded pilot program for Wonderworks and WondersELD curriculum. Marci Anderson seconded the motion. Motion passed.

Cory McIntyre, executive director of student services, led an audit presentation of three out of fourteen functional areas within special education services. Anoka-Hennepin is under contract with the Center for Academic Research in Education and Innovation (CAREI) at the University of Minnesota to audit and review the delivery of special education services. Dr. Kim Gibbons, associate director for CAREI and Michelle Marchant Wood, lead researcher at CAREI, presented the reports. The School Board reviewed strengths and improvement options for specific learning disabilities, speech or language impairment and early childhood special education programming areas. The goal is to establish a plan that will shape special education delivery over the next ten years, building upon strength areas and identifying areas for improvements.

Board Member Hayes highlighted the Reimagine MN Event, a joint event with Anoka-Hennepin, Spring Lake Park, Fridley and Columbia Heights School Districts. She shared one of the more impactful parts of that evening was the high school students facilitating the event. They did a fantastic job! She looks forward to hearing how the other community cafe; events will synthesize together and give us some direction and information for moving the needle on opportunities in equity and closing the gaps.

Chair Tom Heidemann motioned to recess the meeting at 9:49 p.m. Marci Anderson seconded the motion. Motion carried. The meeting reconvened in closed session at 9:53 p.m. to discuss matters requiring data privacy.

Jeff Simon moved and Tom Heidemann seconded the motion to expel student number one for one year, the student being allowed to return on probation on September 5, 2017. Jeff Simon called the roll. The following voted in favor of the motion: Tom Heidemann, Nicole Hayes, Marci Anderson, Bill Harvey, and Jeff Simon. There being five votes for and no votes against the motion, the motion passed.

Tom Heidemann moved and Jeff Simon seconded the motion to expel student number two for one year, the student being allowed to return on probation on September 5, 2017. Jeff Simon called the roll. The following voted in favor of the motion: Tom Heidemann, Nicole Hayes, Marci Anderson, Bill Harvey, and Jeff Simon. There being five votes for and no votes against the motion, the motion passed.

Bill Harvey moved and Nicole Hayes seconded the motion to expel student number three for one year, the student being allowed to return on probation on September 5, 2017. Jeff Simon called the roll. The following voted in favor of the motion: Tom Heidemann, Nicole Hayes, Marci Anderson, Bill Harvey, and Jeff Simon. There being five votes for and no votes against the motion, the motion passed.

Marci Anderson moved and Tom Heidemann seconded the motion to expel student number four for one year, the student being allowed to return on probation on September 5, 2017. Jeff Simon called the roll. The following voted in favor of the motion: Tom Heidemann, Nicole Hayes, Marci Anderson, Bill Harvey, and Jeff Simon. There being five votes for and no votes against the motion, the motion passed.

The meeting reconvened in open session at 10:42 p.m. Chair Heidemann recessed the meeting and moved to adjourn the meeting at 10:45 p.m. Jeff Simon seconded the motion. Motion passed.

