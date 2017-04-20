Rockford set to host two track and field meets

By David Pedersen

Crow River News

Rockford track and field teams will conduct two home meets next week. A triangular meet with Mound-Westonka and Waconia is 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 and the Rockford Invitational starts at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

Both teams will enter the eight-team Hutchinson Invitational, 3 p.m. Thursday, April 20.

Last week the only meet was at a Mound-Westonka time trial involving Rockford, Mound-Westonka, Spectrum and the Northwest Nighthawk home school team.

Coach Chad Robran said even though there was not a team score at MW, his team performed very well.

Molly Schultz and Cassia Cady took top honors in the long jump and Ava Cussciata and Aliyah Robran topped the field in the triple jump. Schultz also won the 400 and Cady the 100. Robran captured second in the 800 and Bryn London was first in the high jump.

Eighth graders Hannah Stedman and Jayden Larkin placed in the top two in both the shot put and discus throw. The boys shot and discus throwers were dominated by Luke Overton, Cory Weber and Grahman Pattela.

“The throwing crew is getting better every day,” notes Robran. “I believe the throwers are going to be a big part of Rockford’s growth at conference this year.”

Rockford also had top finishes in the distance events, paced by Grace Clark and Nels Trandahl in the 1600 and 3200 events. New to Rockford this year is Preston Hawkinson, who was right behind Trandahl.