Rockford baseball players won’t forget loss to Mound-Westonka

By David Pedersen

Crow River News JJ Strumbel of Rockford makes the throw from the 30-yard-line at US Bank stadium Monday, which is third base for baseball. (Submitted photo)

Rockford baseball players will try to forget about the 14-1 loss to Mound-Westonka Monday, but they will never forget playing at US Bank Stadium.

“Mentally we were not ready to play and did not play well,” said coach Tyler Maher after his team played for the first time at the home of the Vikings. “Credit goes to Mound-Westonka. They are a very good team this year.”

The Rockets were out-hit 11-4. Mound-Westonka broke the game open with seven runs in the third inning and four in the fourth. Hits were produced by Max Milow, Calder, Gearin and Young.

“The stadium was a cool experience for the players,” adds Maher. “They enjoyed being able to play in a brand new stadium. Our outfielders learned very quick there is a lot of room in the outfield there.”

The Rockets opened the season last week with a 5-2 loss to Litchfield. Maher said Kyle Calder did very well as the starting pitcher, allowing six hits and three earned runs in four innings.

“We made too many mental mistakes and gave them too many opportunities,” adds Maher.

Six different Rocket batters had hits, including Blake Young, Hunter Petron, Connor Cruz, Tyler Gearin, Jack Cady and Calder. JJ Strumbel pitched three innings in relief, allowing one earned run.