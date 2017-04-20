Arts & Entertainment • Community & People • Education Rockford band, choirs journey to New Orleans Published April 20, 2017 at 11:54 am By Sun Press & News The Rockford Concert band, A Capella and Women’s choirs returned from their 6-day trip to New Orleans at the end of March. 60 students embarked on a 19-hour drive to perform at the Armed Forces retirement home in Gulfport, Mississippi and Toulouse Riverfront Wharf in New Orleans. Music director Jerald Ferdig noted that students had meaningful interactions with retirement residents after their patriotic set. Amazingly, the travelers managed to squeeze in other activities between the nearly day-long trips there and home: a New Orleans bus tour, swamp tour, Blaine Kern’s Mardi Gras World, Audubon Park and Zoo, and a dinner and jazz cruise on the Mississippi. Pictured here are the students at the waterfront of the Mississippi River.