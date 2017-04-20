Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the property will be sold on May 17, 2017. The property will be offered online at www.StorageTreasures.com and more information about the sale can be found at that website. The undersigned Acorn Mini Storage will sell at Public Sale by competitive bidding the personal property heretofore stored with the undersigned by:

Unit # 1013-Marvin Vollrath/Audrey Vollrath: trolling motor vacuum cleaners, microwave, bicycle, furniture, boxes of unknown content

Unit # 1404-Robert Gibson: air compressor, ladder, fishing equip., stereo equip., bicycle, television, furniture, boxes of unknown content

Unit # 4705-Stephanie LaChapelle/ Justin Spooner: BBQ grill, bicycle, furniture, boxes of unknown content

Published in

The Press

April 20, 27, 2017

677502