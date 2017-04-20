Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CORCORAN

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Municipal Ordinance Amendments

Notice is hereby given that the Corcoran Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at City Hall, 8200 County Road 116, on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 7:00 PM or as soon thereafter as possible, to consider a City-initiated amendment to amend Chapter 40 to update state statute references and survey exemption language; amend Chapter 10 to be consistent with State Building Code, clarify language regarding time of construction for accessory structures, clarify driveway permit requirements, clarify fence/wall permit requirements, update roadway classifications to be consistent with the Comprehensive Plan, clarify driveway locations to be consistent with engineering practices; amend Chapter 80 to clarify definitions of junk vehicles; amend Chapter 81 to update the animal ordinance as it relates to animal waste and correct other minor typographical errors.

All persons wishing to speak on this item will be heard. Comments may be submitted in writing prior to the meeting.

Michael Pritchard

Code Compliance Official

Published in the

Crow River News

April 20, 2017

677329