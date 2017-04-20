Maple Grove track and field team prepares for busy part of season

Maple Grove girls’ track and field team captains are (left to right): Christy Heroux, Rachel Studer, Eryn Hauch, Elli Corbin, Jena Hauch and Lindsey Kastelle. (Sun staff photo by Bob San)

by Bob San

Sun Press Newspapers

The nice weather this spring has allowed the Maple Grove High track and field teams to practice and compete outdoor earlier than past years. Crimson boys’ track and field team captains are (left to right): Alex Miley, Matt Hempe, Mark Jancaric and Clay Larson. (Sun staff photo by Bob San)

This year’s Crimson teams are led by boys’ head coach Jordan Ermer and girls’ head coach Jen Riewe.

Captains are Christy Heroux,Rachel Studer, Eryn Hauch, Elli Corbin, Jena Hauch, Lindsey Kastelle, Alex Miley, Matt Hempe, Mark Jancaric and Clay Larson.

The Crimson already competed in a couple meets and several big meets such as the Dist. 279 Meet and conference meets are coming up.

Contact Bob San at [email protected]