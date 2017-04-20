Maple Grove blanks Osseo in boys’ tennis season opener

Maple Grove took on Osseo in a boys’ tennis 2017 season opener recently. The Crimson came away with a 7-0 victory.

Results from the match:

Josh Miller of Maple Grove returns a shot in the match against Osseo. (Information courtesy of Maple Grove Athletics)

Singles

Sam Hochberger def. Ben Gilbertson 6-0; 6-0

Josh Miller def. Riley Van Horn 6-1; 6-1

Harrison Schindele def. Jake Tufte 6-2; 6-1

Eli Notkin def. Connor

Maloney 6-2; 6-1

Doubles

Davis Pfaff and Billy Ahlers def. Charlie Johnson and Andrew Vassar 6-0; 6-0

Ben Bakke and Andrew Dumbauld def. Ben Plzak and Edward Torres 6-0; 6-0

Anthony Samson and Josh Hoag def. MIchael Nguyen and Josiah Tusler 6-2; 6-2

The Crimson next hosts Spring Lake Park Thursday, April 20. The Orioles entertain Minneapolis Henry the same day.