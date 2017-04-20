Griffiths dominates in Royals loss

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Rogers boys tennis team hosted Monticello on a cold, windy Tuesday afternoon and fell 4-3 in a tightly contested match.

Monticello was able to come out on top in No. 2 singles (6-4, 6-3), No. 4 singles (6-3, 6-2), No. 1 doubles (6-2, 6-4), and No. 2 doubles 96-1, 6-2). Meaning the Royals were victorious in No. 1 singles, No. 3 singles and No. 3 doubles. Royals freshman R.J. Griffiths won the NO. 1 singles 6-0 and 6-1, improving to 6-1 on the season as an individual. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

If there was a dominating performance during this meet, it was that of the No. 1 singles, where Royals freshman RJ Griffiths won his sets 6-0 and 6-1. It was the only time that any singles or doubles won a set 6-0 over the course of the meet.

“RJ continues to play great tennis, improving to 6-1 overall on the season at No. 1 singles,” head coach Nick Scheevel said. “He is one of the top players in the conference this year already, as a ninth grader among juniors and seniors. He has a really nice future ahead of him in our conference and at the state level as well. He is a special player.”

Reed Kolles was another bright spot for the Royals in this meet, but it didn’t look that way to begin with. He lost his first set 7-5, but was able to bounce back to take the second set 6-3. It all came down to the third and final set, and once again it was Kolles coming out on top, taking it 6-4.

The team’s third win of the day came from the pairing of Nate Wicklund and Sean Maciej as the No. 3 doubles. They started out great, taking the first set 6-3, but then dropped the second set 6-2. Monticello had the momentum going into the third and final set, one that would see multiple lead changes, but it was the pairing of Wicklund and Maciej that would come out on top with a score of 7-6 (7-5).

The Royals fell to 3-4 on the season with this loss, and 1-1 in conference and section play.