Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF ST. MICHAEL

Sealed bids for the 2017 Mill and Overlay Project will be received by the City of St. Michael, Minnesota at the office of the City Clerk until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2017 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. Work is anticipated to take place between August 21, 2017 and September 29, 2017.

Principal components of the project include the following:

Edge Mill Bituminous Surface 30,000 LF

Bituminous Emulsion 2,000 GAL

Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course Mixture 3,800 TON

Traffic Control 1 LUMP SUM

The Contract Documents may be examined and obtained at no cost at the following locations:

City of St. Michael

11800 Town Center Drive NE

St. Michael, MN 55376

Alternatively, digital copies of the Bidding Documents are available from QuestCDN at www.questcdn.com or (952) 233-1632 or [email protected]

Bids will only be accepted from Contractors that obtain paper or digital copies of the Bidding Documents by one of the methods specified above.

Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check, cashiers check, cash deposit, or bid bond, made payable to the City of St. Michael, in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid.

The City Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive irregularities and informalities therein and further reserves the right to award the contract in the best interests of the City.

