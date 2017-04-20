Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF ST. MICHAEL

MINNESOTA

Advertisement for Bids

2017 Fog Seal Project

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids for the 2017 Fog Seal Project will be received by the City of Saint Michael at the office of the City Clerk at 11800 Town Center Drive NE, Saint Michael, MN 55376, until 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2017, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. Bids are anticipated to be considered at a meeting of the City Council on or before May 9, 2017. Work is anticipated to take place between May 30, 2017 and June 21, 2017.

Approximate quantities for the project are as follows:

23,000 Gallons Bituminous Material for Roadway Fog Seal CRS-2Pd

2,300 Gallons Bituminous Material for Parking Lot Fog Seal CRS-2Pd

7,800 Gallons Bituminous Material for Trail Fog Seal CFS-1h

Lump Sum Traffic Control and Pre/Post Sweeping

Detailed Specification Documents and a Contract Bidding Form may be obtained at the following location:

City of Saint Michael

11800 Town Center Drive NE

St. Michael, MN 55376

Each bidder shall submit with the proposal a bidders bond made payable to the City of Saint Michael in the amount of five percent (5%) of the total bid. No bids may be withdrawn for at least sixty (60) days after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of bids. The City of Saint Michael reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

CITY OF SAINT MICHAEL

Diana Case, City Clerk

Published in the

Crow River News

April 20, 2017

677258

