Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF MAPLE GROVE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

WATERS EDGE AT CENTRAL PARK 2ND ADDITION UTILITY IMPROVEMENTS CITY PROJECT NO. 17-06 FOR THE CITY OF MAPLE GROVE HENNEPIN COUNTY, MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received by the City of Maple Grove at the Government Center located at 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway until 10:30 a.m. local time, Thursday, May 11, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read at said time and place by representatives of the City of Maple Grove.

The work includes the furnishing of all labor and materials for the construction, complete in-place, of the following approximate quantities:

1,200 LF 8 Sanitary Sewer Pipe, 10-20 Deep

1,600 LF 4 PVC Schedule 40 Service Pipe

1,700 LF 6 -8 Water Main Pipe

1,350 LF 1 HDPE Water Service Pipe

1,000 LF 12 – 30 Storm Sewer Pipe

Together with structures, hydrants, valves, fittings, erosion control, restoration and related appurtenances.

The provisions of Minn. Stat. 16C.285 Responsible Contractor are imposed as a requirement of this contract. All bidders and persons or companies providing a response/submission to the Advertisement for Bids/RFP of the City shall comply with the provisions of the statute.

The bids must be submitted on the Bid Forms provided in accordance with the Contract Documents, Plans, and Specifications as prepared by Bolton & Menk, Inc., 2035 County Road D East, Maplewood, MN 55109, which are on file with the City Clerk of Maple Grove and may be seen at the office of the Consulting Engineers.

Complete digital Bid Forms, Plans, and Specifications for use by Contractors submitting a bid are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for a nonrefundable fee of $25.00 by inputting Quest project #4938534 on the websites Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.

An optional paper set of Bid Forms, Plans, and Specifications may be obtained from the Consulting Engineers, Bolton & Menk, Inc., 2035 County Road D East, Maplewood, MN 55109, for a nonrefundable fee of $75.00 per set, check payable to Bolton & Menk, Inc.

Direct inquiries to the Engineers Project Manager, Michael Nill at 651-968-7742.

Bids will only be accepted from Contractors who purchase digital or paper Bidding Documents as specified above.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a bidders bond naming the City of Maple Grove as obligee, certified check payable to the Clerk of the City of Maple Grove or a cash deposit equal to 5 percent of the amount of the Bid, which shall be forfeited to the City in the event that the Bidder fails to enter into a Contract.

The City Council reserves the right to retain the deposits of the three lowest bidders for a period not to exceed 30 days after the date and time set for the Opening of Bids. No Bids may be withdrawn for a period of 30 days after the date and time set for the Opening of Bids.

The City Council reserved the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein, and further reserves the right to award the Contract in the best interests of the City.

DATED: April 6, 2017

Ken Ashfeld,

Public Works Director/City Engineer

City of Maple Grove, MN

Published in

The Press

April 20, 27, 2017

671733

http://pressnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/04/671733-1.pdf