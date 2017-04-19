Todd James Lohse, age 58, went to the arms of the Lord on April 10, 2017, in Denver, CO. He was a graduate of Annandale High School in 1977. He attended Vo-Tech school and became a draftsman. He met the love of his life, Bekkie Bistodeau, and married in 1980. They were blessed with a daughter, Alicia in 1988. He worked various jobs including parts manager for several Harley motorcycle dealerships, with the first one being in St. Cloud. Todd, Bekkie, and Alicia moved to Colorado in 1998 continuing to work for Harley dealerships with the last dealership in Durango. In 2015 he ventured out on his own with an estate sales business. He loved to ride his own Harley as often as possible. Ever the optimist, he battled with juvenile onset diabetes with quiet acceptance and humor. Todd was a true gentleman with always a smile and kind word for everyone he met along his way. He will be greatly missed by his wife Bekkie, daughter and son-in-law Alicia and Ian Ellison, and baby grandson Lucian.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Judy in 2007, his wife’s parents and several siblings-in-law. He is further survived by his father Jim (Rita) Lohse, brother, Tim (Ellen) Lohse, sister Traci (Tom) McCormick, siblings-in-law Theresa Bistodeau, Dale (Lorraine) Anselment, Sylvia (Jerry) Lefebvre, Richard (Nancy) Bistodeau, and Lois (Bill) Roden, along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. A private service has been held.