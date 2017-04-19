Community & People • Sports Medina snowboarder soars past top competitors Published April 19, 2017 at 2:08 pm By Sun Press & News Medina snowboarder Will Vogel placed amongst the nation’s top competitors at this year’s United States of America Snowboard Association snowboard competition, held at Copper Mountain, Colorado from April 1 – April 6. Vogel competed in the Boys 12- 13 division in Slopestyle and was a top competitor from Minnesota. He advanced to the national level where he claimed eighth place in national Slopestyle competition. Vogel has been training since early September with the Midwest’s premiere snowboard team, the G Team. The G Team works with riders of all ability levels and ages in competitive and non-competitive teams. Riders train with experienced and professional coaches to reach their desired goals in snowboarding.