Developer proposes 182 residential lots in St. Michael

Excelsior Group proposes this 182-lot residential development just south of STMA High School. The developer aims to grade the project this fall with possibly one or two model homes started before winter.

The St. Michael City Council heard of a developer’s concept for 182 residential lots over 87 acres just south of STMA High School.

The planning commission reviewed the item at its April 5 meeting.

“Most of the discussion was related to traffic and pedestrian circulation given the proximity to the schools,” Community Development Director Marc Weigle said in his memo to the city council.

The Montgomery property site is located at the east side of Jamison Avenue and west of Kahl Avenue. The sanitary sewer for the project is proposed to be serviced from the city of Albertville, which also services the nearby STMA High School and Fieldstone Elementary School. There isn’t capacity in the existing St. Michael trunk lines to service development in that area.

Weigle said a joint powers agreement with Albertville would be prepared “if things continue to move forward.”

The Planning Commission wondered if the speed at Jamison Avenue (currently 50 mph) would be reduced for this project. City administrator/engineer Steve Bot will review the access in and out of the development, but the commission was told a traffic study usually is not done for a project this size. Bot will also look at traffic impacts on Jamison Avenue and how the entire site interacts with the two school campuses.

Weigle said it isn’t determined if turn lanes would be needed for the project.

Ben Schmidt of Excelsior Group development said they develop residential properties primarily for area builders. He said the proposed narrow lot widths are typical for the current market. He said connecting to the schools is important, and that Excelsior would support connecting the main trail to the school trails.

The commission asked about the house price range for the project, and was told it would be between $300,000 to $450,000.

Overall the commission was okay with the general design of the development. Excelsior Group will begin working on preliminary plans for approval at a future planning meeting.

Weigle said the developer would like to begin grading the project this fall “with possibly one or two model homes started before winter.”