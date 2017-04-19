Dayton development expanding with residential sites

By Megan Hopps

The city of Dayton is located in the northwest corner of Hennepin County with a small portion of the northern most tip sitting in Wright County. The city approved its first apartment complex last year. The Balsam Lane Apartments will be 49-units and are currently being built on Balsam Lane, nestled between South Diamond Lake Road and Dayton River Road. (Sun Press photo by Megan Hopps)

Dayton is spread across 25 square miles of what is mostly farmland. Nestled between the Crow and Mississippi Rivers, Dayton is home to more than 5,000 residents — and growing. Listed here are a handful of residential and industrial developments that Dayton is looking forward to in the future.

DAYTON

Balsam Lane Apartments: The city approved its first apartment complex last year, Balsam Lane Apartments. The new, three-story, 49-unit apartment building will include underground parking. The apartment complex is located on the east side of Balsam Lane, between South Diamond Lake Road and Dayton River Road. The project includes $400,000 in tax increment financing (TIF) funds to fund streetscaping improvements on Balsam Lane. The preliminary plans include a trail to the east, street lighting, landscaping and monuments signs.

Granstrom Orchard: Granstrom Orchards is being developed by local builder, Centra Homes. The 49 single family development is located north of County Road 121, near the city’s water tower off of Pineview.

The Pines at Blesi Farms: Development work for the final phase will be complete this summer. Landscaping, signs and the neighborhood tot lot has been constructed and installed. Additionally, the new trail on the south side of South Diamond Lake Road has been paved and a crosswalk to Dayton Elementary School has been painted. The developer, Landmark Development plans to build 115 single-family homes located on the south side of South Diamond Lake Road across from Dayton City Hall. The new Public Works and Police Building is nearing completion. The building is located on Zanzibar, just north of South Diamond Lake Road. (Sun Press photo by Megan Hopps)

Public Works Building: The construction of the new Public Works and Police Facility began last summer and is anticipated to open next month. The new facility is located east of Zanzibar and north of South Diamond Lake Road. The new building will include needed expansion room for the public works and police departments including garage space for vehicle storage and repairs.

River Hills: Hans Hagen Homes steadily continues to build homes within the 356 single family residential lots. River Hills is located just north of North Diamond Lake Road. The developer completed construction of the parkway to Dayton River Road and will build the underpass to connect this development to Cloquet Overlook Park, north of Dayton River Road in 2017.

River’s Bend Park improvements: The city council approved the use of park dedication fees to fund new playground equipment at Rivers Bend Park. These funds will be combined with other grant funds the city received from Hennepin County totaling $25,000 and an additional $46,813 from MN/WI Playground/Gametime. The city also received a generous donation from the Dayton Lions in the amount of $2,000. Rivers Bend Park is located at 13010 141st Avenue. The proposed equipment at Rivers Bend will replace outdated equipment with two playground areas for young children and big kids, new swings, climbers and zip line. Installation will occur next month. Stephens Farm has a new master plan that will guide the development of the park land thanks to the Stephens Farm Steering Committee. (Sun Press photo by Megan Hopps)

Rush Creek Landing: The developer, Capstone Homes, is building 35 single family residential lots west of Sundance Woods off Rush Creek Road and north of Territorial Road.

Stephens Farm Master Plan: The city recently completed payments on the Stephens Farm property located on the Mississippi River just west of Cloquet Overlook Park. A Steering Committee consisting of Park Commissioners and residents met last summer to create a Master Plan for the park to guide its future use and development. The new plans include a year-round event center, a patio, a veteran’s memorial, an outdoor performance area, seasonal docks and a fishing pier, a boathouse, trail system and more.

Sundance Woods: Sundance Woods is a 192 single family residential development. Of those 192 lots, 70 have final plat approval. Construction of the Rush Creek sewer will continue into the spring. Sundance Woods is located south of Sundance Golf course, west of Fernbrook Lane. The connection to Rush Creek Road on the west end of the development would still be completed via Creekside Lane.

Territorial Trail: Pulte Homes is building a mix of single-family and age-targeted lots, with Homeowner Association amenities. The development is located north of Territorial Road and west of French Lake Road. Territorial 2nd Addition was approved in April.

