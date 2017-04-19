Community runs, walks for literacy

By Olivia Alveshere

ABC Newspapers

It was a beautiful morning at Anoka High School April 8 for the Anoka-Hennepin Educational Foundation’s 16th annual Bill Gallagher 5K Fun Run/Walk for Literacy. Ren Riga runs with her son Alex Riga, 4, in the toddler and preschooler race prior to the Bill Gallagher Memorial 5K Fun Run/Walk for Literacy. (Photo by Olivia Alveshere)

Five hundred runners and walkers participated to raise more than $7,500 to support literacy in Anoka-Hennepin schools.

Schools with the highest per capita participation took home $500 prizes. Anoka’s Lincoln Elementary School for the Arts had the most participants at the elementary level, Champlin’s Jackson Middle School had the most runners and walkers of the district’s six middle schools and Champlin Park High School was the most well represented of high schools. Mascots from nine Anoka-Hennepin schools participated in the Anoka-Hennepin Educational Foundation’s first ever mascot race. The Jackson Middle School Jaguar was victorious. (Photo by Olivia Alveshere)

With the second and third highest participation of elementary schools, Champlin Brooklyn Park Academy and Blaine’s Madison Elementary each won $250.

All students left with a free book.

Before the 5K commenced, a toddler and preschool race left little ones panting.

Then, a first for the event, a school mascot run saw nine mascots find their way to the finish line. Three eagles flapped their wings, and the Anoka High School Tornado spun around in circles, bouncing from curb to curb in front of the high school. The Jackson Middle School Jaguar ran straight for the finish line and was the first to finish.

Sponsors included Allina Health – Mercy Unity Hospitals, AKA Sport, Medica, United Educators Credit Union, Jam Hops, Fifth Avenue Dental, State Farm (Mike Orn), Anoka Kiwanis, Anoka Rotary, Twin Cities Orthopedics and Velocity Sports Performance.

“These sponsors, along with great volunteer support from the Anoka High School track team and U.S. Army recruiters from Blaine, make this community event possible and bring so much fun to the day because they also donate prizes for the participant drawings and bring give-aways for our runners and walkers,” said Ann Sievers, chairperson of the AHEF Board of Directors. “It’s such a fun day for all of us.”

Contact Olivia Alveshere at [email protected]