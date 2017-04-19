Champlin focuses on redevelopment in 2017

By Megan Hopps

Sun Press Newspapers

Throughout the year, the city of Champlin has seen growth and development.

Most of that development has been residential and redeveloping some of its retail space. The city has nearly one million square feet of commercial retail space including 394,000 square feet of multi-tenant building space. The Legends at Champlin project is underway at 117th and Theatre Drive. The 184-unit affordable senior housing apartment complex is expected to open in December. (Sun Press photo by Megan Hopps)

Last year Champlin welcomed the long-awaited Chipotle, Ladybug Pottery, Thomas Reese Olive Oil Co., Starbucks, Sport Clips, AT&T, Champlin Dentistry, LeeAnn Chin and a new Allina Health Clinic. This year, the city seemed to focus on the redevelopment of its existing retail space including renovations at the Champlin Marketplace and Mann Theatre. The city also purchased a near four acre parcel south of Willy McCoy’s on Business Park Boulevard and the council will consider development options for the property in the spring. Additionally, the EDA Board will soon decide the future of the vacant auto repair business at West River Parkway.

The city approved a 111-lot single-family home development to be called the Reserve at Elm Creek last year and the project is now under construction. The Legends of Champlin, a 184-unit affordable senior housing facility, is also under construction just south of 117th Avenue on Theatre Drive.

Champlin

Applewood Pointe: Applewood Pointe is located on the northwest corner of Dayton Road and Cartway Road. The facility is a 70-unit, senior housing co-op.

United Properties, the owners of Applewood Pointe, expressed interest in building a similar facility on East River Parkway along the river in the Mississippi Crossings development. That project calls for an either four or five story building with up to 85-units.

The Cedars of Elm Creek: Summit Development is building 34 detached townhomes and five single family residential homes on 15 acres north of West Hayden Lake Road and west of Vera Street. Their plans call for the five single family homes to be built adjacent to Vera Street while the townhomes to the west are to be a community know as The Cedars of Elm Creek. The Legends at Champlin, located at 117th Avenue and Theatre Drive, will feature a defined sense of arrival along Theatre Drive, beautiful landscaping, monument signs, parking and sidewalk connections to the Elm Creek Park Reserve. (Sun Press photo by Megan Hopps)

The townhomes are to be one level and feature common areas and lawn care. The development also includes trails, a central fountain water feature and requirements dictating what types of materials can be used within the development.

The development is expected to be maintained by a home owner’s association which will be responsible for the maintenance of all common areas including the fountain, landscaped cul-de-sac island, the landscaped entry to the development and storm water ponds.

Champlin Marketplace Renovations: Last year, Cub Foods purchased MGM Liquor. They have expanded the store and are now open. The renamed Cub Wine and Spirits has a larger footprint which will allow them to provide more product and a tasting area.

To accommodate the expansion, the UPS Store moved to the adjacent retail building and Great Clips moved down. Champlin Marketplace also underwent a makeover with new paint and landscaping improvements.

Elm Creek Dam: The construction of the Elm Creek Dam was completed in June of last year. The contractor, CS McCrossan, has completed the project right on schedule. The summer rains filled the Mill Pond and the Elm Creek is flowing over the weir and down through the spillway into the Mississippi River. The new dam is capable of conveying the 100-year peak flood event. The 21-foot drop from the weir at the Mill Pond to the plunge pool is spectacular to view from the many vantage points. The live roof consists of several perennial plantings and can be viewed from the Mill Pond observation platform.

The large box culverts carry the primary flows of the Elm Creek under West River Road to the Mississippi River.

The project was a joint effort between the city of Champlin, Hennepin County, the Minnesota DNR, the Elm Creek and West Mississippi Watershed Management Commissions. Elm Creek Dam project highlights include flood hazard reduction, provides economic benefit, environmental improvements and provides improved stream and dam access. The city and surrounding communities can now enjoy the walkways and fishing platform for years to come. The Champlin Marketplace was recently revamped this year with a fresh coat of paint and landscaping. Cub purchased the MGM Liquor site, expanded the warehouse and opened Cub Wine and Spirits just last month. (Sun Press photo by Megan Hopps)

The Legends at Champlin: The city approved plans for a 184-unit affordable senior housing apartment complex to be located just south of 117th Avenue on Theatre Drive. The project will contain a mix of 58 one-bedroom, 78 two-bedroom and 48 three-bedroom units and all units would be restricted to households earning less than 60 percent of Hennepin County Area Median Income (AMI) based on their household size. The site and building design feature a defined sense of arrival along Theater Drive, well-appointed landscaping, monument signs, parking and sidewalk connections. The vast majority of resident parking will be underground in an enclosed parking garage. The west side of the site features a large outdoor amenity space with covered gathering spaces for shade, a grassy lawn, and a water feature. The Legends of Champlin will also feature an entry lounge, library, club room, social room for cards and crafts, fitness room, theater, salon, a guest suite and multiple outdoor gathering spaces. It is expected to open in December of this year.

Mann Theatre: The Champlin Economic Development Authority (EDA) has come to a final agreement with Mann Theatres. Construction is anticipated to begin in August of this year and the theater will be open during construction. Proposed improvements include replacing the theaters 2,567 seats with 1,100 recliners, upgrading the theater’s sound system and auditoriums, and expanding the menu.

The agreement establishes the terms and conditions of a $400,000 forgivable loan that would assist with a $4 million renovation of the Champlin theater and no tax dollars will go towards the project loan. The Champlin EDA finally reached an agreement with Mann Theatres. The $4 million renovation project is expected to begin in August. Improvements include recliner seats, an upgraded sound system and an expanded concessions menu. The theatre will be open during the renovations. (Sun Press photo by Megan Hopps)

Mississippi Crossings: The 60-acre Mississippi Crossings development straddles Hwy. 169 and lies along the banks of the Mississippi River south of the Anoka-Champlin bridge. The area sits at the north end of the six-mile Mississippi River recreational pool. The Mississippi Crossings redevelopment plan and proposed transportation improvements guide the development for 450 new rooftops, 185,000 square feet of new commercial space while expanding open space along the riverfront.

The city has announced plans for a lead project that includes a two-story restaurant/event center, a village green with river docks, a market rate apartment community and a 304-stall parking garage with a 48,000 square foot liner building. The redevelopment plans also call for a $14 million roadway improvement project on Highway 169 to improve roadway safety, congestion and access. That project is scheduled to begin this fall.

The Reserve at Elm Creek: Gonyea Companies is developing 111-lots in north west Champlin. The development includes a private community club house and outdoor pool.

The development also includes a large excavated lake to the east which will likely support a fish population. The project includes trails and cul-de-sacs that wind through the “L-shaped” development. The development also includes landscaping, lighting and signs required by the city.

Vacant Buildings: After 21 years, John Paul’s auto repair business at 18 West River Parkway is now vacant and the EDA will soon determine the future of the building. The Wendy’s building also currently sits vacant, but, according to Deputy City Administrator John Cox, a representative for the Champlin Marketplace owner recently reported an interested prospect, but the city has no formal agreement with the tenant at this time. There are still no prospects for the old Ruby Tuesday’s site.

Vacant Land: Last year the city accepted and closed on a 3.8-acre commercial parcel south of Willy McCoy’s on Business Park Boulevard. Staff will be preparing and presenting redevelopment options for the property in the spring.

Contact Megan Hopps at [email protected]