Elks, Royals tee off at TPC

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River and Rogers boys golf teams made their way to the Tournament Players Club Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn. on Monday, April 17, to participate in the Blaine Invitational. Andy Larson recorded back-to-back eagles on holes six and seven to record a team-low 74 at TPC. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

It was an early start for the boys, as play began at 8 a.m., but soon after players teed off on their first holes, the sun began to break out from behind the clouds and warm up the course. From then on, it was a bright and sunny day, perfect for an early round of golf.

The Elks were lead by junior Andy Larson, who shot a team-low 74 with the help of back-to-back eagles on the par-5 No. 6 and par-4 No. 7. It was a nice way for him to rebound after posting a team-high score of 84 the Thursday prior at the Bunker Hills Invitational.

Andy’s younger brother Aaron Larson, a sophomore, joined him as one of the Elks top players at TPC, shooting a 76. Aaron is continuing his great start to the season as he also shot a team-low 78 at the Bunker Hills Invitational.

The Larson brothers were joined by Dylan Chouinard (77), Ihle Majeras (79), Nick Perbix (80), and Caden Holt (84) as the Elks took third in the invite with a season-best score of 306. Blaine narrowly edged them out for second, scoring 303 as a team, with sophomore Caleb VonAraggon posting the low score of the invite with a 63.

Nick Anderson continues his hot start to the 2017 season, finishing with a team-low 74 at TPC. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The Royals did not have as nice a day as the Elks, but still had a solid performance as they came in ninth with a team score of 324. It was their first time playing TPC since the 2011, which just so happened to be the year they won state.

“Now that we are getting into our season and the swings are coming around, we are working one course management,” Royals head coach Daniel Bursheim said. “I thought our team did a nice job of thinking about where they want to hit the green from, such as hitting their tee shots to a spot that they can hit their favorite club at the flag stick.”

Nick Anderson once again led the way for Rogers, posting a team-low 74, as he continues his great start to the 2017 season – recording low scores of 76 at the Bunk Hills Invitational and 73 at the Dave Conley Classic. He was joined by Ethan Lundebrek (83), Jake Hemann (83), Brady Groenwald (84), Alec Camerote (86), and Jonny Ware (89).