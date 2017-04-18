April is Month of the Military Child, April 21 event at Mall of America

The month of April is recognized as the Month of the Military Child. Throughout the month there will be several opportunities to highlight the contributions of these children whose sacrifices often go unnoticed.

“Military children make enormous sacrifices so that their family members can serve,” said Maj. Gen. Richard Nash, adjutant general of the Minnesota National Guard. “Their resilience in the face of uncertainty and hardship inspires our service members to accomplish their mission.”

An event to honor Minnesota’s “Hidden Heroes” will be 2-10 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2017, at the Mall of America rotunda. Activities will include appearances by Nickelodeon characters and Minnesota sports players and mascots.

During the month, military children can participate in several contests including a poetry contest sponsored by Sen. Al Franken. In addition, there is an art contest and photo contest for military kids.

More information on each contest can be found at MinnesotaNationalGuard.org/momc.

Parents can register to receive a letter from Gov. Mark Dayton that recognizes military-connected children for their service and sacrifice. Letters from the governor can be requested by visiting minnesotaveteran.org/MilitaryChild.

The Month of the Military Child was first celebrated in April 1986. This recognition reinforces to military-connected youth that they play an integral role in supporting their service member.

For more information, visit minnesotanationalguard.org/momc.