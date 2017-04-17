The Shoppes welcomes Flaunt Accessories

The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove is welcoming Flaunt Accessories.

The new boutique offers affordable, high-quality clothing, accessories and home décor hand-selected to offer shoppers original flare.

Flaunt Accessories currently has a location in Northeast Minneapolis. The new store at The Shoppes opened April 1 and offers a larger space and expanded hours, seven days a week.

Flaunt started as a trunk show business in 2010 bringing a personalized shopping experience to homes and offices across the metro. Success on the truck prompted the first brick-and-mortar spot in Northeast Minneapolis where the shop then offered gifts and accessories from more than 25 local artists in addition to the latest styles in women’s fashion. Just like its trunk show business, both the Northeast store and the new store in Maple Grove offer a personalized shopping experience to help guests find exactly what they’re looking for.

Clothing and accessories are customized for every season and new pieces arrive daily.